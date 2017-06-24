HWL Semi final 2017 5th-6th place match: India vs Canada live streaming info, where to watch on TV, squads and team news

This will be India's final match of the tournament.

Ramandeep Singh scored a brace against Pakistan in the 6-1 win

The first Hockey World League Semifinal 2017 has finally reached its business end and for India, it has been an underwhelming campaign as they missed out on a top-four finish. However, Roelant Oltmans’ men will look to make amends by finishing in the best possible manner – in fifth place, for which they will have to get past Canada.

India started off the tournament in fine fashion – winning their first three games against Scotland, Canada and Pakistan by comfortable margins. But then, they lost to the Netherlands in their final pool stage match and then in the quarters to Malaysia, where they trailed 2-0, equalised at 2-2 and eventually lost 3-2.

They were up against Pakistan once again in the first classification match and ran out comfortable winners at 6-1. Goals from Ramandeep Singh, Talwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Akashdeep Singh made sure India snapped their run of defeats.

Related: As it happened - India 6-1 Pakistan, HWL Hockey World League 2017 5th-8th place match

In their group stage games, Canada lost two games, to India and Holland, drew against Scotland and defeated Pakistan 6-0, before being drawn against England in the quarterfinals. They were up by two goals, but the hosts fought back in fine style and won 4-2. In the classification match, they defeated China 7-3 and will now vie for the fifth spot against India.

Squads

India – Akash Chikte, Vikas Dahiya, Pradeep Mor, Kothajit Singh, Surender Kumar, Jasjit Singh Kular, Harmanpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Sumit, Satbir Singh, Sardar Singh, Manpreet Singh, Harjeet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, SV Sunil, Talwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh

Canada – Adam Froese, Antoni Kindler, Balraj Panesar, Brandon Pereira, Brenden Bissett, David Carter, Floris van Son, Gabriel Ho-Garcia, Gordon Johnston, Iain Smythe, James Kirkpatrick, John Smyth, Keegan Pereira, Mark Pearson, Matthew Sarmento, Scott Tupper, Sukhi Panesar, Taylor Curran

Match prediction

India won comfortably against Canada, with a 3-0 scoreline, when the sides met in the pool stages. We can expect the same result in this encounter well, given India’s amazing goal-scoring run. Manpreet Singh’s men should run out winners in this encounter as well.

Verdict – India 3-0 Canada

Live match information

Time – 4.15 PM IST

Venue – Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London

Broadcasting – Star Sports 2 HD/SD

Live Streaming – Hotstar

Also read: Indian hockey star SV Sunil plays through pain against Pakistan