Impressive Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team beat New Zealand 4-1 in 3-Nations Tournament

Sharmila Devi scored a brace for India

Canberra (Australia), 07 December 2019: The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team on Saturday continued their fine form at the 3-Nations Tournament in Australia as they defeated New Zealand 4-1 in their third match of the competition. India came from a goal down to defeat their opponents after New Zealand's Olivia Shannon (4') had scored for her side. It was Sharmila Devi (12', 43'), Beauty Dungdung (27') and Lalrindiki (48') who scored the goals for India in their impressive victory.

In a shaky start to the match, India conceded a Penalty Corner in the 4th minute, and New Zealand made the most of it as they scored through Olivia Shannon to make it 1-0 in their favour. However, India tried to fightback inside the first quarter, and were successful in finding the equalizer when Sharmila Devi finished off a crisp team-move to make it 1-1 in the 12th minute. Both teams had several chances in the second quarter as well, but neither could convert until India finally managed to convert their Penalty Corner in the 27th minute. It was India's forward Beauty Dungdung who produced a sublime finish to give her team a much-deserved lead.

New Zealand did have a Penalty Corner at the stroke of the half-time break, but India's Bichu Devi Kharibam made a decent save to ensure India retained their 2-1 lead. The start of the third quarter was slightly slower for both teams as they tried to implement different strategies. India's Goalkeeper Bichu was called into action again in the 40th minute, but she made a diving save to protect her side's lead. Three minutes later, it was India's chance to break away on the counter which saw Sharmila Devi score her second field goal to extend India's lead to 3-1. The confidence levels rose within the Indian team after scoring their third goal, and it was visible in the last quarter when they started aggressively. In the 48th minute, India won themselves a Penalty Corner, and the resulting execution saw young Forward Lalrindiki score past New Zealand's Goalkeeper Kelly Carline to make it 4-1, and secure the win for her side. New Zealand did try to pose a threat in the remaining minutes, but could not penetrate through the Indian defense which meant India registered their second win in three matches of the 3-Nations Tournament.

The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey team will play their fourth and final match of the 3-Nations Tournament on Sunday, 8th December 2019 at 0430hrs IST as they face hosts Australia.