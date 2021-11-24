IND-J vs FRA-J Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for today's Men's Junior World Cup Match – November 24th, 2021

India will begin their defense of the Men's Junior World Cup with a match-up against France on November 24 at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.

Both teams have been pitted in Pool B of the competition alongside Poland and Canada. The top two teams from the group will progress to the next round of the competition.

India and France will want to start the tournament with a win as they look to qualify for the next stage of the competition.

Vivek Sagar Prasad will lead the Indian side, while Timothee Clement has been handed the responsibility to lead the French side in the tournament.

Squads to choose from

India Junior

Shardanand Tiwari, Prashant Chauhan (GK), Pawan (GK), Sanjay (VC), Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Maninder Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Ankit Pal, Uttam Singh, Sunil Jojo, Manjeet, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vivek Sagar Prasad (C), Abhishek Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, Gurmukh Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal

France Junior

Marias Mathieu (GK), Guillaume de Vaucelles (GK), Timothee Clement (C), Lucas Montecot, Gaetan Larnicol, Matteo Desgouillons, Brieuc Delemazure, Stanislas Branicki, Corentin Sellier, Mathias Clement, Paul Piot, Jules Verrier, Benjamin Marque, Gaspard Xavier, Raife Gonessa, Louis Haertelmeyer, Antonin Igau, Noe Jouin, Jules Bournac, Thomas Assoignon, Matthieu Maries

Probable Playing XI

India Junior

Prashant Chauhan, Abhishek Lakra, Shardanad Tiwari, Sanjay, Maninder Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Vishnu Kant Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Manjeet, Uttam Singh, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar.

France Junior

Vaucelles Guillaume De, Matteo Desgouillons, Lucas Montecot, Corentin Sellier, Raife Gonessa, Jules Bournac, Thomas Assoignon, Antonin Igau, Timothee Clement, Mathias Clement, Benjamin Marque.

Match Details

Match: India vs France

Date & Time: 24th November 2021, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha



Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

