IND-J vs FRA-J Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for today's Men's Junior World Cup Match – November 24th, 2021

India will begin their defense of the Men's Junior World Cup with a match-up against France on November 24 at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.
Both teams have been pitted in Pool B of the competition alongside Poland and Canada. The top two teams from the group will progress to the next round of the competition.
India and France will want to start the tournament with a win as they look to qualify for the next stage of the competition.
Vivek Sagar Prasad will lead the Indian side, while Timothee Clement has been handed the responsibility to lead the French side in the tournament.
Squads to choose from
India Junior
Shardanand Tiwari, Prashant Chauhan (GK), Pawan (GK), Sanjay (VC), Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Maninder Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Ankit Pal, Uttam Singh, Sunil Jojo, Manjeet, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vivek Sagar Prasad (C), Abhishek Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, Gurmukh Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal
France Junior
Marias Mathieu (GK), Guillaume de Vaucelles (GK), Timothee Clement (C), Lucas Montecot, Gaetan Larnicol, Matteo Desgouillons, Brieuc Delemazure, Stanislas Branicki, Corentin Sellier, Mathias Clement, Paul Piot, Jules Verrier, Benjamin Marque, Gaspard Xavier, Raife Gonessa, Louis Haertelmeyer, Antonin Igau, Noe Jouin, Jules Bournac, Thomas Assoignon, Matthieu Maries
Probable Playing XI
India Junior
Prashant Chauhan, Abhishek Lakra, Shardanad Tiwari, Sanjay, Maninder Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Vishnu Kant Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Manjeet, Uttam Singh, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar.
France Junior
Vaucelles Guillaume De, Matteo Desgouillons, Lucas Montecot, Corentin Sellier, Raife Gonessa, Jules Bournac, Thomas Assoignon, Antonin Igau, Timothee Clement, Mathias Clement, Benjamin Marque.
Match Details
Match: India vs France
Date & Time: 24th November 2021, 8:00 PM IST
Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha
IND-J vs FRA-J Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestions #1: Prashant Chauhan, Shardanad Tiwari, Sanjay, Matteo Desgouillons, Lucas Montecot, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vishnu Kant Singh, Antonin Igau, Raife Gonessa, Benjamin Marque, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar.
Captain: Matteo Desgouillons; Vice-Captain: Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem
Fantasy Suggestions #2: Vaucelles Guillaume De, Shardanad Tiwari, Sanjay, Matteo Desgouillons, Abhishek Lakra, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vishnu Kant Singh, Maninder Singh, Timothee Clement, Mathias Clement, Uttam Singh.
Captain: Timothee Clement; Vice-Captain: Sanjay
