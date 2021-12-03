IND-J vs GER-J Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for today's Men's Junior World Cup Match – December 3rd, 2021

India will lock horns with Germany in the semi-finals of the Men's Junior World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha on December 3.

India squared off against Belgium in their quarter-final fixture. Shardanand Tiwari scored the only goal of the night to hand the hosts a berth in the next round of the competition.

Germany, on the other hand, drew their match 2-2 against Spain. However, they won the game 3-1 on penalties to make it to the semis.

Defending champions India will be heading into this contest with a lot of confidence and will aim to return to the final.

Squads to choose from

India Junior

Shardanand Tiwari, Prashant Chauhan (GK), Pawan (GK), Sanjay (VC), Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Maninder Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Ankit Pal, Uttam Singh, Sunil Jojo, Manjeet, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vivek Sagar Prasad (C), Abhishek Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, Gurmukh Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal

Germany Junior

Brinckman Anton, Danneberg Jean, Benedikt Schwarzhaupt, Mortiz Ludwig, Struthoff Michel, Schachner Mario, Barry Antheus, Siegburg Maximillian, Schippan Niclas, Ducksscheer Robert, Holzmueller Phillip, Pfandt Masi, Poljaric Matteo, Smith Paul-I, Flatten Aron, Kleinlein Erik, Muller Hannes, Kutter Christopher

Probable Playing XI

India Junior

Shardanand Tiwari, Prashant Chauhan (GK), Sanjay, Maninder Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Uttam Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad (C), Abhishek Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, Gurmukh Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Germany Junior

Brinckman Anton, Benedikt Schwarzhaupt, Mortiz Ludwig, Struthoff Michel, Schachner Mario, Pfandt Masi, Poljaric Matteo, Smith Paul-I, Kleinlein Erik, Muller Hannes, Kutter Christopher

Match Details

Match: India vs Germany

Date & Time: December 3, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

IND-J vs GER-J Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IND-J vs GER-J Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pawan, Sanjay, Shardanand Tiwari, Benedikt Schwarzhaupt, Abhishek Lakra, Maninder Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Pfandt Masi, Flatten Aron, Uttam Singh, Kutter Christopher.

Captain: Sanjay; Vice-Captain: Shardanand Tiwari

IND-J vs GER-J Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prashant Chauhan, Sanjay, Shardanand Tiwari, Ducksscheer Robert, Benedikt Schwarzhaupt, Mortiz Ludwig, Maninder Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Smith Paul-I, Uttam Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Captain: Uttam Singh; Vice-Captain: Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee