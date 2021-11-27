IND-J vs POL-J Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for today's Men's Junior World Cup Match – November 27th, 2021

India will lock horns with Poland in the upcoming match of the Men's Junior World Cup on November 27 at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.

India are placed second in the Pool B table with three points, while Poland find themselves in third place with as many points. Both teams have won and lost one game each.

India lost their season opener against France by a 4-5 margin. However, they bounced back and thrashed Canada 13-1 in their previous group stage match. Poland, on the other hand, got off to a winning start by defeating Canada 1-0. But they couldn't extend their winning run as they succumbed to a 1-7 defeat against the French side.

Both sides will look to give it their best shot when they square off on Saturday. The side that wins this encounter will progress to the quarterfinals.

Squads to choose from

India Junior

Shardanand Tiwari, Prashant Chauhan (GK), Pawan (GK), Sanjay (VC), Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Maninder Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Ankit Pal, Uttam Singh, Sunil Jojo, Manjeet, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vivek Sagar Prasad (C), Abhishek Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, Gurmukh Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal

Poland Junior

Jakub Gebler, Mateusz Wisneiwski, Robert Pawlak, Gracjan Jarzynski, Jakub Chumenczuk, Maksymilian Pawlak, Eryk Bembenek, Maciej Wieczorek, Julian Blaszkiewicz, Michal Kroma, Dominik Turij, Szymon Cyprych, Jakub Mikolajczak, Szymon Pilaczynski, Michal Lange, Szymon Tyranowski, Tomasz Bembenek, Wojciech Rutkowski.

Probable Playing XI

India Junior

Shardanand Tiwari, Prashant Chauhan (GK), Sanjay, Maninder Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Uttam Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad (C), Abhishek Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, Gurmukh Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Poland Junior

Jakub Gebler, Robert Pawlak, Gracjan Jarzynski, Jakub Chumenczuk, Eryk Bembenek, Julian Blaszkiewicz, Michal Kroma, Szymon Cyprych, Michal Lange, Tomasz Bembenek, Wojciech Rutkowski.

Match Details

Match: India vs Poland

Date & Time: November 27, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

IND-J vs POL-J Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jakub Gebler, Sanjay, Shardanand Tiwari, Robert Pawlak, Szymon Cyprych, Maninder Singh, Julian Blaszkiewicz, Michal Kroma, Eryk Bembenek, Uttam Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Captain: Sanjay; Vice-Captain: Uttam Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prashant Chauhan, Sanjay, Shardanand Tiwari, Robert Pawlak, Abhishek Lakra, Maninder Singh, Julian Blaszkiewicz, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Michal Kroma, Eryk Bembenek, Uttam Singh.

Captain: Maninder Singh; Vice-Captain: Shardanand Tiwari

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee