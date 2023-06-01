IND vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Men's FIH Pro League – June 2, 2023

India (IND) will square off against Belgium (BEL) in the 40th match of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2022-23. This match will take place at the London Stadium in Great Britain on Friday, June 2.

India did'nt have a great start to the leg as they have suffered disappointing losses in both of their games so far. Following a 4-2 loss against Great Britain, the Indian team slipped to second position with 19 points and a goal difference of +5, having won five of their 10 games so far.

Following their triumph over India in the opening fixture, Belgium succumbed to their first defeat of the leg as they suffered a 3-1 loss against Great Britain in the previous game. They are currently placed seventh in the points table with nine points and a goal difference of 0, having won three of their six games so far.

Match Details

Match: India vs Belgium, Match 40, FIH Men’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: June 2, 2023, at 7.10 pm IST

Venue: London, Great Britain

Squads to choose from

India

RP Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Mandeep Mor, Jarmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Sanjay, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Dilpreet Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Lalit Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi, Rajkumar Pal, Gurjant Singh, and Simranjeet Singh.

Belgium

Vincent Vanasch, Loic van Doren, Simon Vandenbroucke, Boris Feldheim, Pierre De Gratie, Alexander Hendrickx, Loick Luypaert, Arthur van Doren, Arthur de Sloover, Emmanuel Stockbroekx, Nicolas Poncelet, Maxime Van Oost, Augustin Raemdonck, Guillaume Van Marcke, Felix Denayer, John John Dohmen, Simon Gougnard, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas de Kerpel, Victor Wegnez, Anotoine Kina, Tobias Biekens, Arno Van Dessel, Dylan Englebert, Roman Duvekot, Cedric Charlier, Tom Boon, Sebastien Dockier, Florent van Aubel, Tanguy Cosyns, William Ghislain, Thibeau Stockbroekx, Tommy Willems, Nelson Onana, Jeremy Wilbers, Guillermo Hainaut, Thomas Crols, and Guillaume Hellin.

Probable Playing XI

India

Krishan Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, and Gurjant Singh.

Belgium

Loic van Doren, Nicolas Poncelet, Thibeau Stockbroekx, John John Dohmen, Nicolas de Kerpel, Arthur de Sloover, William Ghislain, Loick Luypaert, Victor Wegnez, Arno Van Dessel, and Tanguy Cosyns.

IND vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Men’s Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Loic van Doren, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Loick Luypaert, Arthur de Sloover, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, John John Dohmen, Abhishek, Thibeau Stockbroekx, and Tanguy Cosyns.

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Thibeau Stockbroekx

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Loic van Doren, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Loick Luypaert, Emmanuel Stockbroekx, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nicolas de Kerpel, Abhishek, Thibeau Stockbroekx, and Tanguy Cosyns.

Captain: Loick Luypaert, Vice-Captain: Manpreet Singh

