IND vs NZL in FIH Hockey World Cup: 3 player battle to watch in knockout crossover contest

The Indian men’s hockey team failed to earn the top spot in their group during the preliminary stage of the ongoing FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup. Hence, they now need to defeat New Zealand in the crossover match to progress to the quarter-final stage.

New Zealand, meanwhile, endured a tough group stage in this Hockey World Cup, where they lost to both the Netherlands and Malaysia. It was a win against the lowly Chile side that gave them a route to the crossovers. However, despite their unimpressive performance so far in the Hockey World Cup, the Black Sticks cannot be taken lightly. There is enough talent in their unit to trouble a quality team like India.

As we approach this knockout match, which will take the winner into a quarter-final clash with the defending champions Belgium, let’s look at three key player battles. India have been badly dented by the absence of Hardik Singh, their best player. This means others would have to stand up.

So, here are the three player battles that would form the crux of this crossover match in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup.

Simon Child vs Amit Rohidas

Simon Child is a veteran of New Zealand hockey and their key forward. He could be the biggest threat to the Indian side when his team go on the offensive. For India, their most reliable defender is Amit Rohidas.

The Odisha player performed brilliantly in the first two matches of the Indian team in this Hockey World Cup. However, he had a quiet outing in the last match, as the Indian team dominated possession against Wales. Amit will have to focus himself again and keep Child from causing problems in and around the circle.

Sam Hiha vs Jarmanpreet Singh

A newcomer into the side, Sam Hiha has shown great potential as a forward. He is creative and can put the opposition in trouble with his skills in and around the circle. This is where Jarmanpreet Singh will have to come in.

Though he plays all over the pitch, Jarmanpreet is officially a defender. He has the physique and skills to trouble the forwards. It would be these qualities that would be put in focus against a clever player like Hiha.

Jarmanpreet will have to ensure that he does his defensive duties well. If India can keep the Black Sticks from scoring, that would be half the battle won.

Akashdeep Singh vs Blair Tarrant

Akashdeep Singh has been India’s ace attacker in this Hockey World Cup so far. His brace against Wales proved to be the difference in the match. Akashdeep has been in great form since making his comeback in a 5-match Test series vs Australia last year. He has taken forward his good form in this tournament.

The biggest challenge for Akashdeep, and the Indian forward line in general, against New Zealand will come from the veteran Blair Tarrant. The Black Sticks defender will have to be overpowered or avoided by Akashdeep when he looks to make his way into the circle or take a shot.

What has been impressive about Akashdeep in the last few matches is his marksmanship. He has managed to find the target from long distances. So, it’s likely that Tarrant and his fellow defenders would try and prevent the striker from Punjab from getting any space to take a shot in the circle.

