IND vs WAL in FIH Men's Hockey World Cup: 3 key player battles in must-win contest for Indian team

India face Wales on Thursday, 19 January, in the ongoing FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup. This promises to be both a one-sided and a crucial match. The reason is that the teams which finish at the top of their respective groups will automatically qualify for the quarter-finals. However, in Pool D, to which India belong, both England and India have the same number of points. This means the final standings are yet to be decided.

India’s match with Wales will take place after the game between Spain and England. As a result, India would know clearly what they need to do in order to qualify for the quarter-finals of the 2023 Hockey World Cup. Hence, this match would be about much more than just the result.

Wales are the minnows in this tournament and have suffered two big defeats already. Against India, in what will be their last match of the tournament, they will be looking to salvage some pride.

To better understand the possibilities in this match, let’s look at three player battles which might play a key role in deciding the outcome of this key Hockey World Cup contest.

Rupert Shipperley vs Amit Rohidas

Shipperley is, possibly, the best player in the Welsh team. Playing for Wales right now, he is a regular member of the Great Britain hockey team. A capable forward, he will have the massive challenge of overcoming the in-form Amit Rohidas.

The Oriya defender has been putting up a brilliant show in his home state, winning the Player of the Match award in India’s game against Spain. Shipperley will have to find a way past the defiant Rohidas, especially if the duel takes place in the circle.

Harmanpreet Singh vs Toby Reynolds-Cotterill

The India captain will have the ferocity of a long-unfed lion going into this match. The prolific drag-flicker is yet to score in this Hockey World Cup and that is a bad news for India. However, players like him can be ruthless against weaker teams.

The main goalkeeper of the Wales team, Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, will have to face up to the challenge of keeping the thunderbolts of Harmanpreet out. India are bound to keep attacking the circle and getting penalty corners. Harmanpreet would be licking his lips going into this match.

Mandeep Singh vs Jacob Draper

While Mandeep Singh is yet to score in this Hockey World Cup till now, he has looked much better with his play. The experienced forward has been very active in and around the circle. However, what Mandeep excels in is positioning himself well in the circle and finding the target.

To stop Mandeep, Welsh defender Jacob Draper will have to be on his toes all the time. He will have to keep his rival marked and ensure that no space is given to him in the circle.

