IND-W vs NED-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Olympics 2021 (Women) Match – July 24, 2021

India Women will take on the Netherlands Women in their opener of the Olympics 2021. The Indian side is ranked 10th, while the Dutch Women are atop the FIH World Rankings.

Netherlands Women are on a five-match winning streak and will go into this fixture as favorites. Indian Women, on the other hand, have four losses and a draw to their name in their last five outings.

The Dutch side has a better record against the Nabhvarna and thus should win this game by a big margin.

Squads to choose from

India Women

Rani Rampal (Captain), Savita Punia (Goalkeeper), Deep Grace Ekka (Defender), Nikki Pradhan (Defender), Gurjit Kaur (Defender), Udita (Defender), Nisha (Midfielder), Neha Goyal (Midfielder), Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam (Midfielder), Monika Malik (Midfielder), Navjot Kaur (Midfielder), Salima Tete (Midfielder), Navneet Kaur (Forward), Lalremsiami (Forward), Vandana Katariya (Forward), Sharmila Devi (Forward).

Netherlands Women

Josine Koning, Caia van Maasakker, Ireen van den Assem, Pien Sanders, Lauren Stam, Margot van Geffen, Malou Pheninckx, Laurien Leurink, Marloes Keetels, Laura Nunnink, Eva de Goede (Captain), Felice Albers, Maria Verschoor, Lidewij Welten, Frédérique Matla

Predicted Playing XI

India Women

Savita Punia, Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Neha Goyal, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Navjot Kaur, Monika Malik, Rani Rampal, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya.

Netherlands Women

Josine Koning, Caia van Maasakker, Margot van Geffen, Ireen van den Assem, Eva de Goede, Xan de Waard, Laura Nunnink, Laurien Leurink, Marloes Keetels, Lidewij Welten, Frédérique Matla.

Match Details

Match: India Women vs. Netherlands Women

Date & Time: July 24, 2021, 5:15 PM IST

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – North Pitch

IND-W vs. NED-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Olympics)

IND-W vs. NED-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josine Koning, Caia van Maasakker, Margot van Geffen, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Eva de Goede, Xan de Waard, Navjot Kaur, F Moes, Rani Rampaul, Frédérique Matla.

Captain: Margot van Geffen, Vice-Captain: Rani Rampaul

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Savita Punia, Caia van Maasakker, Margot van Geffen, Deep Grace Ekka, Ireen van den Assem, Eva de Goede, Neha Goyal, Navjot Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Rani Rampaul, Frédérique Matla.

Captain: Eva de Goede, Vice-Captain: Frédérique Matla

