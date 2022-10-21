India to face New Zealand in opener of the Pro Hockey League series 2022-23 starting October 28 in Bhubaneswar 

Ahead of the Tokyo 2022 Olympic Games, the Indian men’s hockey team preparation suffered a major setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The New Zealand men's hockey squad refused to play in India due to a surge in cases.

It was a big blow to India’s preparation for the Olympic Games held last year in Japan. The Indian leg of the two-match series between the two nations in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, was postponed.

The same year, India also lost a chance to play in Europe, including the London leg of Pro Hockey matches due to travel restrictions for Indians. The Indian men’s hockey squad was denied a visa to Great Britain. Even the Spanish leg in the second week of May was called off as the Indians weren't able to travel to Spain.

Yet the national men’s hockey team won a historic bronze at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The situation is quite different in 2022. The FIH 2022-2023 Pro Hockey League matches are around the corner. The Indian leg apart from the hosts will feature New Zealand and Spain. The competition will kick start in Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Hockey Stadium on October 28.

In this regard, defender Harmanpreet Singh thinks it will be a good opportunity for India to understand the Spanish team's tactics and also serve as a preparation for the World Cup.

“The Pro Hockey League matches will be a good preparation for the 2023 FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela,” defender Harmanpreet Singh said. “The league matches will be a good opportunity for us to understand the Spanish side that is grouped in India's pool for the 2023 World Cup."

While the Indian team reached Bhubaneswar on Friday from Bengaluru to practice at the venue, Spain and New Zealand teams are expected to arrive on October 25.

The home team will face New Zealand in their opening match. New Zealand, in their second match, will take on the Spanish side on October 29. India and Spain will clash on October 30.

The Bhubaneswar series features six matches this season and will conclude on November 11. The second leg of the Pro Hockey League featuring Germany and Australia is scheduled for March 2023.

In May 2023, India will also play Pro Hockey League matches in Great Britain and the Netherlands.

