India men's hockey team next match (bronze medal) schedule and details (5 August): When and where to watch, possible opponent, timings (IST)

The Indian men's hockey team's winning run at the 2021 Olympics has come to an end. India went down 2-5 against World No.2 and reigning World Champions Belgium in the semifinals. The loss has crushed India's chances of winning the gold medal.

Belgium stamped their authority early in the match by scoring the opening goal. Loick Luypaert opened the scoring when he successfully converted a penalty corner in the 2nd minute of the match.

Belgium eventually went on to score 4 more goals with John-John Dohmen scoring the last one. In between Loick's opener and Dohmen's last goal, drag-flicker Alexander Hendrickx stamped his authority on the match by netting a stunning hat-trick. It was third of the tournament and took his goal tally to 14.

For India, Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the 7th minute. Two minutes later Mandeep Singh scored India's second to temporarily hand them the lead in the tie. India's joy was short-lived. Belgium's clinical attack and ability to consistently threaten the Indian goal eventually saw the European side win the match by a 3-goal margin.

All is not lost for team India. The team will now have a chance to win a bronze medal.

Here is everything you need to know about Team India's bronze medal match

Who will be India's opponent in the bronze medal match?

India's opponents in the bronze medal match will be either Australia or Germany. The two sides are set to lock horns in the second semifinal. The loser of that match will face India in the bronze medal tie.

When is India's bronze medal match?

The men's bronze medal match is scheduled for August 5. According to the Tokyo Olympics official website, the bronze medal match will begin at 10.30 AM Japan Time or 7.00 AM IST.

Where to watch India's bronze medal?

Olympics 2021 is being telecast in India live on the Sony Sports Network. India's bronze medal match could be shown on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 or Sony Six. Online viewers can catch the action live on the Sony LIV app.

