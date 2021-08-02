India at Olympics 2021: Day 10 Results - Medal Tally and Standings after 2nd August

It was a historic day for Team India on Day 10 at the Tokyo Olympics, 2021. After the Men's hockey team did the country proud by qualifying for a medal match after 41 long years yesterday, the women joined the party after upsetting favorites Australia 1-0 to snatch a semi-final berth for the first time in history.

Later in the day, Fouaad Mirza created history in his debut Olympic Games by qualifying for the finals. Even though he finished 23rd in the final event, his qualification was in itself a great deal for India.

How did India fare overall on Day 10 at Tokyo?

The Indian contingent had 5 events scheduled for the day spanning Women's 200m Round 1, Men's 50m Rifle, Women's Hockey QF, Equestrian Qualifications & Finals, and Women's Discus throw final.

Here's a sneak peen into how the Indian athletes performed:

Dutee Chand crashes out after finishing 8th in the Women's 200m heats

Even after running her season best, Indian sprinter Dutee Chand failed to reach the finish line on time as she made a disappointing departure from the Olympics as she finished last in her heats for the Women's 200m race.

The 25-year old had qualified for the event courtesy of her world ranking, even though she failed to cross the 22.8 seconds qualification mark for the Olympic Games.

Indian hockey team (Women) shocked favorites Australia to seal a semifinal spot

The Indian women's hockey team finished last in the 2016 Rio Olympics, but scripted a historic comeback this time around to ruin Australia's party and grab a semi-final spot for the first time in history.

India's goalkeeper, Savita Punia, was certainly the top-performer after she blocked each and every attempt by the Aussies. The Indians pipped the Australians 1-0 and the entire country celebrated with tears of joy!

Shooters continue their disappointing run as Aishwary and Sanjeev fail to get past Qualification in 50m Rifle 3 Positions

Among the last set of medal hopes for India were young shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput. Aishwary finished with a score of 1167 and ended 21st in the event while Sanjeev Rajput scored 1157 to end in 32nd place out of a total of 39 shooters.

Even though their performance didn't lead to qualification, the shooters would certainly have a lot to take back from this year's Olympics to come back stronger next time.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput both failed to qualify for the finals of 50m 3 position rifle shooting.



Pratap Singh Tomar secured the 21st position and Sanjeev Rajput secured the 32nd position.



Fouaad Mirza scripts history after being the first Indian to qualify for an Equestrian Final

Fouaad Mirza caught eyeballs today as he stormed into the finals of the Men's Equestrian event in his debut Olympic games. In the process, he became the first Indian to ever qualify for the final event.

Even though he finished 23rd out of 25 participants in the final round, he would certainly be proud of his performance.

India's Kamalpreet Kaur finishes 6th in a rain-stricken Women's Discus Throw Final

After she stormed into the Women's Discus Throw final with a 64m throw, Kamalpreet Kaur was in line to become the first Indian to secure a medal for the nation in Athletics.

However, she failed to replicate her qualification performance and succumbed to pressure in the all-important final. She ended up 6th and still made India proud with her feat.

India Olympics 2021 Medal Tally and Standings after Day 10, 2nd August

With 2 medals in the bag, India is currently placed 62nd in the Olympic medal tally. China leads the pack with 62 medals, including 29 Gold. The USA closely follows with 22 Golds and a total of 64 medals.

Olympics Medal Tally at the end of Day 10

