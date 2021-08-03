India at Olympics 2021: Day 11 results - Medal tally and standings after 3rd August

It was an off-day for team India at the Tokyo Olympics today. There were four events scheduled, and India ended on the wrong side of the result on all four of them.

The day started with Annu Rani giving it her best in the Women's Javelin Throw Qualification, albeit without success in making it into the next round.

The Men's hockey team took the field next. Despite putting up a fantastic fight, team Belgium was too good. The eventual scoreline read 5-2 favoring Belgium. India will now play for Bronze on Thursday.

In the wrestling ring, Sonam Malik contested in the Women's freestyle 62kg round of 16, but her efforts went in vain as she could not manage to win her fight.

How did India fare overall on Day 11 at Tokyo?

The Indian contingent had a total of 4 events scheduled for the day, spanning Women's Javelin Throw Qualification, Hockey: Men's Semi-Final, Women's Freestyle 62kg 1/8 and Men's Shot Put Qualification.

Here's a look at how the Indian athletes performed:

Annu Rani crashes out after failing to get past Qualifying in Women's Javelin Throw

Annu Rani crashed out of the Tokyo Olympics

India's record holder, Annu Rani, finished 14th in her qualification group. Her best throw covered a distance of 54.04 metres, which was well below her personal best of 63.24 metres.

Annu Rani qualified for the Tokyo Olympics courtesy of her world ranking. She failed to cross the 64m qualification mark and ended 29th overall at the end of the event.

50.35m | 53.19m | 54.04m



A slight improvement in the last couple of attempts but it’s not enough as Annu Rani finishes 14th in the qualification Group A and doesn’t qualify for the final of the Women’s Javelin Throw at #Tokyo2020



Hard luck! #IND #TeamIndia #Olympics

Men's Hockey team succumb to Semi-Final pressure as they lose to Belgium 2-5

India v Belgium - Hockey - Olympics: Day 11

After a historic semi-final qualification, the Men's Hockey team were well on course to get their hands on Gold. However, Belgium proved to be too strong a wall to crack for the Indian men. Even after trailing 2-1 in the game, the Belgians proved to be too good on the day, and eventually stole the game 5-2.

Team India will now play the Bronze medal match against Germany on Thursday and will look for a podium finish.

Not the result we wanted, but this team has made the whole nation proud ❤️



Still a lot to play for because there’s a difference between an Olympic #Bronze and finishing 4th. So let’s gets over this disappointment and go for it! 💪



Come on, India! 🇮🇳#IND #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/6TLbDSblMA — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 3, 2021

Sonam Malik crashes out after losing in the round of 16 wrestling event

Sonam Malik fought beautifully in her first fight at the Tokyo Olympics and was leading 2-0 against Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu for most of the fight. However, a last-minute 2-pointer from her opponent meant that the scores were tied.

As per the rules of wrestling, the individual with the highest points from a single move is declared the winner in case of a tie. Hence, Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu was declared the winner, as Sonam Malik crashed out.

Bolortuya Khurelkhuu of #MGL who beat Sonam Malik in the 1/8 finals was completely outdone by Taybe Yusein of #BUL in the next round and thus shattering the hopes of Sonam Malik to make a comeback through a repechage #Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India #IND #TeamIndia #Wrestling

Tajinderpal Singh Toor fails to get past qualification in the Men's Shot Put event

India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor finished 13th in his group of the men's shot put Qualification event. He consequently failed to qualify for the medal event.

Singh registered a great throw of 19.99 metres in his first attempt, but failed to back it up with better throws in his next two attempts. His next attempts were foul throws, and he lost out to stiff competition after a good try.

With two invalid attempts from the allotted three, Tajinderpal Singh Toor could only manage a 19.99 m throw in #Athletics - Men's Shot Put Qualification - Group A at #Tokyo2020



Qualification hopes for Tajinder do not look good at this point 💔#Olympics #TeamIndia #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/PuYiEC0cbh — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 3, 2021

India Olympics 2021 Medal Tally and Standings after Day 11, 3rd August

With 2 medals in the bag, India is currently placed 64th in the Olympic medal tally - 2 places down from yesterday's 62nd. China leads the pack with 69 medals, including 32 Golds. The USA closely follows with 24 Golds and a total of 73 medals.

Medal Tally at the end of 3rd August

Edited by Nikhil Vinod