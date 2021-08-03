India at Olympics 2021: Day 11 results - Medal tally and standings after 3rd August

It was an off-day for team India at the Tokyo Olympics today. There were four events scheduled, and India ended on the wrong side of the result on all four of them.
The day started with Annu Rani giving it her best in the Women's Javelin Throw Qualification, albeit without success in making it into the next round.
The Men's hockey team took the field next. Despite putting up a fantastic fight, team Belgium was too good. The eventual scoreline read 5-2 favoring Belgium. India will now play for Bronze on Thursday.
In the wrestling ring, Sonam Malik contested in the Women's freestyle 62kg round of 16, but her efforts went in vain as she could not manage to win her fight.
How did India fare overall on Day 11 at Tokyo?
The Indian contingent had a total of 4 events scheduled for the day, spanning Women's Javelin Throw Qualification, Hockey: Men's Semi-Final, Women's Freestyle 62kg 1/8 and Men's Shot Put Qualification.
Here's a look at how the Indian athletes performed:
Annu Rani crashes out after failing to get past Qualifying in Women's Javelin Throw
India's record holder, Annu Rani, finished 14th in her qualification group. Her best throw covered a distance of 54.04 metres, which was well below her personal best of 63.24 metres.
Annu Rani qualified for the Tokyo Olympics courtesy of her world ranking. She failed to cross the 64m qualification mark and ended 29th overall at the end of the event.
Men's Hockey team succumb to Semi-Final pressure as they lose to Belgium 2-5
After a historic semi-final qualification, the Men's Hockey team were well on course to get their hands on Gold. However, Belgium proved to be too strong a wall to crack for the Indian men. Even after trailing 2-1 in the game, the Belgians proved to be too good on the day, and eventually stole the game 5-2.
Team India will now play the Bronze medal match against Germany on Thursday and will look for a podium finish.
Sonam Malik crashes out after losing in the round of 16 wrestling event
Sonam Malik fought beautifully in her first fight at the Tokyo Olympics and was leading 2-0 against Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu for most of the fight. However, a last-minute 2-pointer from her opponent meant that the scores were tied.
As per the rules of wrestling, the individual with the highest points from a single move is declared the winner in case of a tie. Hence, Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu was declared the winner, as Sonam Malik crashed out.
Tajinderpal Singh Toor fails to get past qualification in the Men's Shot Put event
India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor finished 13th in his group of the men's shot put Qualification event. He consequently failed to qualify for the medal event.
Singh registered a great throw of 19.99 metres in his first attempt, but failed to back it up with better throws in his next two attempts. His next attempts were foul throws, and he lost out to stiff competition after a good try.
India Olympics 2021 Medal Tally and Standings after Day 11, 3rd August
With 2 medals in the bag, India is currently placed 64th in the Olympic medal tally - 2 places down from yesterday's 62nd. China leads the pack with 69 medals, including 32 Golds. The USA closely follows with 24 Golds and a total of 73 medals.