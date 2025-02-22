India outplay Ireland 4-0, register third successive win in Hockey Pro League

The Indian men's hockey team came up with a scintillating display to outplay Ireland 4-0 in an FIH Hockey Pro League game on Saturday (February 22) after having beaten the Irish a day earlier.

With Harmanpreet SIngh rested, Nilam Xess, Abhishek, and Mandeep Singh came to the fore to power the Indians to a three-goal lead in the first half. Shamsher added to India's lead in the second half.

Craig Fulton's team now has four wins from six games ahead of matches against England that follow in the India leg of the Hockey Pro League competition.

Angad Bir Singh made his India debut for India in this one as both sides tested out each other in midfield early. Benjamin Walker earned a penalty corner for the Irish in the 8th minute. Walker's lofted drag flick was run down by Manpreet Singh.

Nilam Sanjeep Xess dribbled past two Irish players near the baseline after latching onto a long aerial from Amit Rohidas in the 14th minute. The player from Sundargarh then struck the post from a narrow angle before slotting the rebound into the back of the net not giving Jamie Carr in goal any chance whatsoever.

Nilam Xess then took the drag flick when the Indians won a penalty corner in the 17th minute but failed to beat Carr.

Amit Rohidas deliberately flicked wide in the 24th minute when the Indians won a penalty corner picking out Mandeep Singh who deflected the ball into the Irish goal to double the lead for his team.

Abhishek sprinted into the attacking circle after stealing a ball in the 28th minute before passing to an onrushing Mandeep Singh. Mandeep's tomahawk was stopped by Jamie Carr who also took Amit Rohidas' shot off the rebound on his body but failed to intercept Abhishek's final shot on goal.

Shamsher Singh, who played his first game of the tournament, increased India's tally by tapping in a cross in the 34th minute.

The Indians missed a couple of sitters at the death with Jarmanpreet Singh and Abhishek in scoring positions.

India move up the Pro League standings with three back-to-back wins in Hockey Pro League

Mandeep Singh in action at the Hockey Pro League - Source: Hockey India

The Indians, who beat Germany 1-0 after going down 1-4, now have three wins on the trot with 12 points and are fourth on the points table.

The Netherlands lead the Hockey Pro League standings with 14 points from eight matches followed by England and Belgium who both have 13 points from six games. Spain has 12 points from eight matches.

Argentina and Belgium will be in action at Santiago del Estero today. The Los Leones currently have six points from six matches.

India play England twice in the last two games of the home leg of the Hockey Pro League.

Defending champions Australia has nine points from six matches while Germany has seven points from as many games.

