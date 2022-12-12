The Indian team continued their winning run at the 2022 FIH Women’s Nations Cup in Valencia. In their second match, Women in Blue beat Japan 2-1 in their pool B encounter on Monday.

In their opening match on Sunday, India defeated Chile 3-1. With two back-to-back wins, India have six points in their kitty and are leading the Pool B table. Hosts Spain have also scored their second consecutive win in their Monday match. They beat Korea 3-0. In another league match, Ireland outplayed Italy 2-1.

India’s goals came from Salima Tete (4') and Beauty Dungdung (39'), who made her senior debut. For Japan, Rui Takashima scored in the 48th minute.

The Indian team got off to an attacking start against Japan, to whom they lost in the 2018 Asian Games final in Jakarta. On a pass from Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete showcased her footwork and skills to control the ball and put it past Japanese keeper Eika Nakamura.

The Japanese got a chance to level the score in the dying seconds of the first quarter, but India's defense did well to ward off the danger.

India had a couple of scoring opportunities but failed to increase their margin of victory. However, it was Beauty Dungdung who made an impressive tackle from the top of the striking circle to score India’s second goal. But nine minutes later, India conceded a field goal as Rui Takashima was right on target.

“We played attacking hockey and were better than the first league match,” Beauty Dungdung told the FIH website in a post-match interaction.

India will next play South Africa on December 14.

