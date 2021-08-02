India vs Argentina women's hockey semifinal match schedule and details (August 4): When and where to watch, timings (IST)

India's hockey contingent continued to impress at Olympics 2021. After the men's hockey team qualified for the semifinals by beating Great Britain, it was time for India's women's hockey team to match their male counterparts.

India's women's hockey team pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the Tokyo Games. India stunned three-time Olympic champions Australia to qualify for the the semifinals of the women's hockey tournament.

This is the first time that an Indian women's hockey team has reached the semifinals stage of an Olympic Games.

Gurjit Kaur's solitary goal in the 22nd minute was enough for India to beat Australia. The Indian dragflicker beat Australian keeper Rachael Lynch with ease to score her first goal of the tournament. Only one penalty corner came India's way and they were successful in capitalizing on the opportunity.

However, the Hockeyroos won nine penalty corners but failed to convert all of them. India's neat defense and the absence of a penalty corner specialist in the Australian squad led the 3-time Olympic champions to miss nine penalty corners.

India's women's team will be next seen in action in the semifinal match. Here is everything you need to know about Team India's semifinal match.

Who is India's opponent in the semifinal?

India will face Argentina in their semifinal match. Argentina upstaged Germany 3-0, in the first quarterfinal match to become one of the last four standing teams at the Olympics. Argentina are World No. 5. Argentina qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2018 Women's Hockey World Cup where they were knocked-out by Australia in penalty shootouts.

When is India's semifinal match against Argentina ?

India's semi-final match against Argentina is scheduled for August 4. According to the Tokyo Olympics official website, the match between India and Argentina will begin at 10.30 AM Japan time or 7.00 AM IST.

Where to watch India's semifinal match against Argentina ?

Olympics 2021 is being telecast in India live on the Sony Sports Network. India's semifinal match against Belgium could be shown on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 or Sony Six. Online viewers can catch the action live on the Sony LIV app.

