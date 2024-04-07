India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Starting Lineup Updates for Test Match – April 7, 2024

India will take on Australia in the second Test of the five-match series, starting on Sunday, April 7, at Perth Hockey Stadium in Perth.

India started the series with a 1-5 defeat in the opener. Gurjant Singh was the lone goal-scorer for the Men In Blue. They would be hoping to turn the tables in the second game. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side needs to hit the drawing board and get back to winning ways before it gets too late.

On the other hand, Aran Zalewski-led Australia netted on five instances with Tim Brand securing the first goal in the third minute. Tom Wickham found the net twice while Joel Rintala and Flynn Ogilvie accumulated one goal apiece. They would be aiming to continue their winning momentum.

Match Details

Match: India vs Australia, Second Test

Date & Time: April 7, 2024, Sunday, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Perth Hockey Stadium, Perth

IND vs AUS Squads to choose from

India

Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera. Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amir Ali, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Boby Singh Dhami, Araijeet Singh Hundal

Australia

Jacob Anderson, Jayden Atkinson, Daniel Beale, Josh Beltz, Tim Brand, Andrew Charter, James Collins, Tom Craig, Matthew Dawson, Johan Durst, Nathan Ephraums, Blake Govers, Jake Harvie, Jeremy Hayward, Tim Howard, Craig Marais, Eddie Ockenden, Flynn Ogilvie, Joel Rintala, Lachlan Sharp, Ash Thomas, Jack Welch, Corey Weyer, Jake Whetton, Tom Wickham, Ky Willott, Aran Zalewski (c)

IND vs AUS Probable Starting Lineups

India

Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), PR Sreejesh, Sumit/Amit Rohidas, Shamsher Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Vivek Sagar Prasad/Gurjant Singh

Australia

Corey Weyer, Jake Harvie, Nathan Ephraums, Johan Durst, Jake Whetton, Aran Zalewski (c), Flynn Ogilvie, Daniel Beale/Joel Rintala, James Collins/Tom Wickham, Tim Brand, Jeremy Hayward

IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Match 2 of five-Test series)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jeremy Hayward, Manpreet Singh, Tim Brand, Flynn Ogilvie, Aran Zalewski, Tom Wickham, Gurjant Singh, Joel Rintala

Captain: Tom Wickham | Vice-Captain: Flynn Ogilvie

Fantasy Suggestion #2: PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jeremy Hayward, Manpreet Singh, Tim Brand, Flynn Ogilvie, Aran Zalewski, Tom Wickham, Gurjant Singh, Jake Whetton

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh | Vice-Captain: Manpreet Singh