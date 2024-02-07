India vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Pro League 2024 – February 7, 2024

India Women will lock horns with Australia Women in the 14th match of FIH Pro League 2024 at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on February 7, Wednesday.

Women in Blue entered this event after failing to qualify for the Paris Olympics. Their poor run continued when they lost to China by 1-2 in the first game of the campaign. Later, they succumbed 1-3 to table toppers Netherlands. The Savita Punia-led side will be aiming to get back to winning ways after their recent poor form.

On the other hand, former Olympic champions Australia Women also started the competition on a disastrous note after losing to China by 0-3. However, they made a strong comeback over USA Women, with a 3-0 comprehensive win.

Match Details

Match: India Women vs Australia Women, Match 14, FIH Pro League 2024

Date & Time: February 7, 2024, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar, India

Squads to choose from

India Women

Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri, Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya (vice-captain), Sharmila Devi

Australia Women

Colwill Claire, Malone Ambrosia, Peris Brooke, Lawton Amy, Young Grace, Squibb Penny, Power Aleisha, Brooks Maddison, Tonkin Shanea, Fitzpatrick Maddy, Arnott Alice, Hayes Greta, Shand Hattie, Kershaw Stephanie, Nobbs Kaitlin (captain), Schonell Courtney, Sharman Lucy, Claxton Jane, Bartram Jocelyn, Somerville Karri, Taylor Renee, Stewart Tatum, Williams Mariah, Cullum-Sanders Hannah, Greiner Rebecca, Stewart Grace, Gallagher Morgan, Morgan Pippa, Newman Zoe, Smith Maddison, Wilson Abigail, Downes Olivia, Kavanagh Alana, Utri Aisling, Dolkens Dayle

Probable Playing XI

India Women

Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Savita, Nisha, Vandana Katariya, Udita, Baljeet Kauer, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Neha, Dung Dung Beauty/Lalremsiami

Australia Women

Claire Colwill, Ambrosia Malone, Amy Lawton, Grace Young, Alice Arnott, Hattie Shand, Kaitlin Nobbs, Stephanie Kershaw, Tatum Stewart, Grace Stewart, Dayle Dolkens

IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Pro League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Savita Punia, Kaitlin Nobbs, Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Tatum Stewart, Amy Lawton, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Stephanie Kershaw, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami

Captain: Navneet Kaur, Vice-Captain: Salima Tete

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Savita Punia, Kaitlin Nobbs, Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Nikki Pradhan, Amy Lawton, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Stephanie Kershaw, Grace Stewart, Lalremsiami

Captain: Grace Stewart, Vice-Captain: Stephanie Kershaw