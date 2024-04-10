India vs Australia hockey: Preview, head-to-head, prediction and live streaming details for Match 3

The Indian men's hockey team will be up against the Australian team in the third game of the five-match Test series in Perth Hockey Stadium on Wednesday, April 10.

The Australian team prevailed 4-2 over India in the second game of the series. Jeremy Hayward (6', 34'). Jacob Anderson (42'), and Nathan Ephraums (45') scored the goals for the hosts, while Jugraj Singh (9') and skipper Harmanpreet Singh (30') found the back of the net for India.

It will certainly take a diligent effort from the Indian team to save the series against the mighty Australian team. Nevertheless, with a different approach and mindset, India will look to pose a serious challenge and prepare well for the Paris Olympics.

India vs Australia Match Details

Match details: India vs Australia, Match 3, Test Series

Date and time: April 10, 2024, 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Perth Hockey Stadium, Perth, Australia

India vs Australia Head-to-Head

Historically, Australia hold a 93-24 lead over India in head-to-head match-ups. The Indian team has lost its last four games against the Australian team. Apart from two losses in this series, Australia prevailed over India in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 as well.

Total Matches: 138

India Wins: 24

Australia Wins: 93

Draws: 21

India vs Australia Squads

India

Harmanpreet Singh (c), Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amir Ali, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh (vc), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Boby Singh Dhami, and Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Australia

Aran Zalewski (c), Jacob Anderson, Jayden Atkinson, Daniel Beale, Josh Beltz, Tim Brand, Andrew Charter, James Collins, Tom Craig, Matthew Dawson, Johan Durst, Nathan Ephraums, Blake Govers, Jake Harvie, Jeremy Hayward, Tim Howard, Craig Marais, Eddie Ockenden, Flynn Ogilvie, Joel Rintala, Lachlan Sharp, Ash Thomas, Jack Welch, Corey Weyer, Jake Whetton, Tom Wickham, and Ky Willott.

India vs Australia Probable Starting XIs

India:

PR Sreejesh (GK), Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh (vc), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, and Shamsher Singh.

Australia

Andrew Charter (GK), Tim Howard, Jeremy Hayward, Jake Harvie, Matthew Dawson, Aran Zalewski (c), Daniel Beale, Blake Govers, Lachlan Sharp, Jake Whetton, and Eddie Ockenden.

India vs Australia Prediction

The second game saw Australia continue their aggressive mindset to put relentless pressure on the Indian defenders. Their assaults have certain bare fruits, as India have been clueless on most occasions.

Importantly, many positions have been left unattended by the visitors, which has allowed the Australian team to score the goals easily. It will be interesting to see if the Indian team improves their defense, otherwise, the Australian team is likely to win the series.

Prediction: Australia is expected to win.

India vs Australia Live Telecast Details & Channel List

TV: Sports18 - 1 (HD) and Sports18 - 3

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema