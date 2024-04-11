India vs Australia hockey: Preview, head-to-head, prediction and live streaming details for Match 4

India will be up against Australia in Match 4 of the five-match Test series in Perth Hockey Stadium on Friday, April 12.

The third game of the series witnessed Australia prevailing 2-1 over India. Jeremy Hayward (44’, 49') scored both goals for the home team, while Jugraj Singh (41') was the lone scorer for India.

In the first quarter, India maintained possession and thwarted every goal attempt of the Australian team through penalty corners. The following quarter saw the visitors pressing hard with their offense, but could not score any goals.

However, Jugraj finally converted a penalty corner for India in the third quarter, as they went 1-0 up. The Australian team made a comeback in the final quarter, as Hayward netted two goals through penalty corners.

It will be interesting to see if the Indian team manages to pose a strong challenge to the in-form Australian team in the fourth game of the series.

India vs Australia Match Details

Match details: India vs Australia, Match 4, Test Series

Date and time: April 12, 2024, 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Perth Hockey Stadium, Perth, Australia

India vs Australia Head-to-Head

With the third victory in a row, Australia now hold a 94-24 lead over India in head-to-head match-ups. Furthermore, they have won the last five games against India (2 in FIH Pro League 2023-24) this year.

Total Matches: 138

India Wins: 24

Australia Wins: 94

Draws: 21

India vs Australia Squads

India

Harmanpreet Singh (c), Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amir Ali, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh (vc), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Boby Singh Dhami, and Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Australia

Aran Zalewski (c), Jacob Anderson, Jayden Atkinson, Daniel Beale, Josh Beltz, Tim Brand, Andrew Charter, James Collins, Tom Craig, Matthew Dawson, Johan Durst, Nathan Ephraums, Blake Govers, Jake Harvie, Jeremy Hayward, Tim Howard, Craig Marais, Eddie Ockenden, Flynn Ogilvie, Joel Rintala, Lachlan Sharp, Ash Thomas, Jack Welch, Corey Weyer, Jake Whetton, Tom Wickham, and Ky Willott.

India vs Australia Probable Starting XIs

India:

PR Sreejesh (GK), Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh (vc), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Raj Kumar Pal, Abhishek, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit and Dilpreet Singh

Australia

Andrew Charter (GK), Tim Howard, Jeremy Hayward, Jake Harvie, Matthew Dawson, Aran Zalewski (c), Daniel Beale, Blake Govers, Lachlan Sharp, Jake Whetton, and Eddie Ockenden.

India vs Australia Prediction

Although the Indian team showed flashes of fine defense in the first two quarters of the third game, they could not prevail over the Australian team. Throughout the series, the hosts have maintained pressure with their offense and used open spaces to create their chances. Certainly, India let their defense go loose in the final quarter of the game.

Moreover, the Australian team scored goals through back-to-back penalty corners, which is a matter of concern for the visitors. Expect Australia to maintain dominance over India in the fourth game as well.

Prediction: Australia is expected to win.

India vs Australia Live Telecast Details & Channel List

TV: Sports18 - 1 (HD) and Sports18 - 3

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema