India vs Australia Hockey Test Series: When and where to watch the matches live in India?

The Indian men's hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, is set to face Australia in an exhilarating five-match Test series in order to strengthen their quest for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

With both teams fervently eyeing Olympic gold, the stakes couldn't be higher. India, having clinched the bronze medal in the resplendent city of Tokyo in 2020, harbours ambitions of transcending their past achievements and ascending to the pinnacle of glory. Meanwhile, Australia, the formidable silver medalist from the Tokyo Olympics, is resolute in its determination to assert dominance and claim the coveted title.

As these hockey powerhouses collide on the global stage, every match is imbued with significance, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the fierce competition that lies ahead. Placed in Group B of the field hockey competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics, India and Australia are primed for an epic showdown, with their respective rankings of fourth and fifth in the FIH World Rankings adding an extra layer of intensity to the series.

The match between India and Australia promises to enthral fans globally, demonstrating the pinnacle of hockey prowess and sportsmanship.

India vs Australia Hockey Test Series: When to watch?

The series opener is scheduled for April 6 at Perth Hockey Stadium, followed by four straight games on April 7, April 10, April 12, and April 13. All of the thrilling encounters will take place at Perth Hockey Stadium in Australia.

India vs Australia Hockey Test Series: Where to watch?

In India, fans can immerse themselves in the thrilling action via live broadcasts on Sports18 - 1 (HD) and Sports18 - 3, offering a consistent watching experience throughout the series.

For those who prefer the convenience of online streaming, JioCinema emerges as the go-to site, with live match coverage. Whether watching from home or on the move, these streaming choices ensure that fans don't miss a single second of the thrilling clashes between India and Australia in this highly anticipated hockey Test series.