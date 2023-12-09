India vs Canada Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Men's Junior Hockey World Cup – December 9, 2023

India Junior Men's team will lock horns with Canada Junior Men’s team in the 23rd match of the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2023 in Kuala Lumpur on December 9. The two teams have met against each other on five occasions, with Men In Blue emerging victorious in all of them.

Led by Uttam Singh, Team India began their competition with a 4-2 win over Korea. Forward Hundal Araijeet Singh bagged a hat-trick, while Amandeep netted the other goal in the 30th minute.

However, India's dominance came to a halt against Spain, as they lost the game by 1-4. India's defender Rohit struck a goal in the 33rd minute via a penalty corner. However, Cabre Verdiell Pol and Rafi Andreas racked up two goals apiece to stun the boys in blue.

Nevertheless, they would be hoping to bounce back when they take on Canada in their next encounter.

On the other hand, Canada are entering this game on the back of two defeats against Spain and Korea. In their first game of the campaign, they went down 0-7 against Spain before losing to Korea by 1-4.

Forward Robin Thind is the only goal scorer for Canada so far in the competition. They would be hoping to turn the tables when they take on India in their next game.

Match Details

Match: India Juniors vs Canada Juniors, Match 23, Pool C, Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2023

Date & Time: December 9, 2023, at 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur

IND-J vs CAN-J Squads to choose from

India

Mohit Honnenahalli Shashikumar, Ranvijay Singh Yadav, Shardanand Tiwari, Amandeep Lakra, Rohit, Sunil JoJo, Amir Ali, Vishnukant Singh, Poovanna C B, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, Aditya Singh, Uttam Singh (c), Aditya Lalage, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Sudeep Chirmako, Boby Singh Dhami, Sukhvinder, and Sunit Lakra.

Canada

Callan McCulloch, Joshua Miranda, Grant Simpson, Satpreet Dhadda, Hudson Loh, Kirin Robinson, Noah Louie, Robin Thind, Leighton De Souza, Arjun Cheema, Julius D'Souza (c), Ravpreet Gill, Jude Nicholson, Arshmit Pannu, Maansarovar Sidhu, Jyothswaroop Sidhu, Armaan Bagri, and Guarav Ghai.

IND-J vs CAN-J Probable Starting Lineup

India

Amir Ali, Sudeep Chirmako, Amandeep, Vishnukant Singh, Uttam Singh (c), Sunil Jojo, Mohit Honnenahalli Shashikumar, Rohit, Rajinder Singh, and Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Canada

Callan McCulloch, Satpreet Dhadda, Robin Thind, Leighton De Souza (c), Arjun Cheema, Julius D'souza, Ravpreet Gill, Jude Nicholson, Maansarovar Sidhu, Jyothswaroop Sidhu, and Gaurav Ghai.

IND-J vs CAN-J Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gaurav Ghai, Sunil Jojo, Satpreet Dhadda, Rohit, Amir Ali, Jyothswaroop Sidhu, Julius D'souza, Amandeep, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, and Robin Thund.

Captain: Araijeet Singh Hundal | Vice-Captain: Rohit

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gaurav Ghai, Maansarovar Sidhu, Rohit, Amir Ali, Vishnukant Singh, Sudeep Chirmako, Jyothswaroop Sidhu, Julius D'souza, Amandeep, Araijeet Singh Hundal, and Robin Thind.

Captain: Amandeep | Vice-Captain: Robin Thind