India vs England Commonwealth Games 2022 women's hockey schedule: Date, timings, squads & live streaming details

The India vs England women's hockey league match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) will be played on August 2 at the University of Birmingham ground.

The match will be India's third league game. India and England have been grouped alongside Canada, Ghana and Wales in Pool A.

The Indian women's hockey team will begin their campaign on July 29 against Ghana.

The Savita Punia-led team has been working hard with hopes of bouncing back from an underwhelming FIH Women's World Cup campaign. The Indian hockey team finished joint-ninth with China at the FIH Women's World Cup.

With players such as penalty corner specialist Gurjit Kaur, goalkeeper and captain Savita and young star Lalremsiami, expect India to bounce back in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, England women exited the Women’s World Cup after a narrow defeat at the hands of eventual silver medallists Argentina. Dependable defenders Hollie Pearne-Webb, Laura Unsworth and Giselle Ansley provide a platform from which the speed merchants Hannah Martin, Lily Owsley and Ellie Rayer can attack. Tess Howard is turning into a force to be reckoned with in the circle.

England have never failed to win a medal in the women’s competition but, in front of a home crowd, this time the ambition has to be gold. They finished with a bronze medal in the 2018 edition.

Given the rivalry, the India vs England match promises to be a thriller.

India vs England squads

The 18-member Indian women's hockey side for CWG 2022 are:

Savita Punia (captain, goalkeeper), Rajani Etimarpu (goalkeeper), Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi and Sangita Kumari.

The England squad Hollie Pearne-Webb and an experienced squad will look to finish on the podium again.

Giselle Ansley, Grace Balsdon, Fiona Crackles, Sophie Hamilton, Sabbie Heesh (goalkeeper), Maddie Hinch (goalkeeper), Tess Howard, Holly Hunt, Hannah Martin, Shona McCallin, Lily Owsley, Hollie Pearne-Webb (captain), Flora Peel, Izzy Petter, Ellie Rayer, Anna Toman, Laura Unsworth and Lily Walker.

Live streaming and timing details of India vs England women's hockey match

The Sony Pictures Network (SPN) has acquired the broadcast rights for CWG 2022 in India. All matches, including India vs England, will be live on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 & Sony Ten 4 channels.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

The India vs England match will be played at 6.30 pm IST.

Also read: "We will work on bettering our performance at the Commonwealth Games" - Indian women's hockey team forward Navneet Kaur

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far