India vs Germany men's hockey bronze medal match schedule and details (August 5): When and where to watch, timings (IST)

The medal matches of the men's hockey tournament at Olympics 2021 will be held on August 5. World No.1 Belgium will face World No.2 Australia in the gold medal match. The bronze will be decided between World No.3 India and World No.4 Germany.

In the first semifinal, Belgium defeated India 5-2. The star of the show in Belgium's outright win was drag-flicker Alexander Hendrickx, who scored his third hat-trick of the Tokyo Games.

Australia outsmarted Germany 3-1 in the second semifinal. Tim Brand, Blake Grovers and Lachlan Sharp scored goals for the Kookaburras. Lukas Winderfeder scored the consolation goal for Germany.

Here is everything you need to know about India's bronze medal match.

Who is India's opponent in the bronze medal match?

Manpreet Singh's India will take on Constantin Hauke's Germany in the bronze medal match. Germany won bronze m at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Before Rio, they had won back-to-back gold medals at London 2012 and Beijing 2008.

Germany were eliminated in the quarterfinal stage of the 2018 men's hockey World Cup when they lost 1-2 against Belgium.

When is India's bronze medal match against Germany?

The bronze medal match between India and Germany will be played on August 5. According to the official Olympics website, the match will begin at 10.30 AM Japan Time (7.00 AM IST).

Where to watch India's bronze medal match against Germany ?

Olympics 2021 is being telecast in India live on the Sony Sports Network. India's bronze medal match against Germany could be shown on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 or Sony Six. Online viewers can catch the action live on the Sony LIV app.

