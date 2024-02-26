India vs Ireland in FIH Pro League: Player ratings as Indian team ends home leg with 4-0 win

The Indian team ended the latest leg of FIH Pro League matches with a 4-0 win over underdogs Ireland. The match played at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha, on Sunday, February 25, was much tighter than the scoreline would suggest.

Though India won by a big margin, they were on the defensive for most of the contest. What worked in their favor was that they took most of their chances and defended strongly. Something that would have pleased their coach Craig Fulton is the fact that two of India’s goals were field goals. Jugraj Singh scoring from a penalty corner is an additional gain.

Ireland were off the blocks quicker than India and put the home team’s defenders under pressure early on in the game. India weathered the storm and took the lead in the 14th minute. A penalty corner saw the initial drag-flick from Harmanpreet being stopped, but the rebound was smashed home by Nilakanta Sharma.

The very next minute saw an overhead pass into the left-hand side of the circle intercepted by Sanjay and delivered as a cross toward the center. Akashdeep Singh deflected home the ball for India to go 2-0 up before the end of the first quarter.

The score remained the same before half-time. Then, Gurjant Singh scored India’s third goal in the 38th minute thanks to a good cross from the left-hand side from Manpreet Singh.

Ireland made several forays into the Indian circle and even won four penalty corners. But India’s defense stood tall. Their misery was compounded as back-to-back PCs led to another goal in the last minute of the match. It was Jugraj Singh who scored this time, adding the garnish to India’s win.

With the result of the match in the rear-view mirror, let’s look at the player ratings for the Indian team from this match.

Player ratings for India from their FIH Pro League game against Ireland

Jarmanpreet Singh – 7/10

After being kept out of the last game, Jarmanpreet was back at the heart of India’s defense in this contest. He did his job efficiently, playing a key part in keeping Ireland scoreless.

Manpreet Singh – 8/10

The former captain played his part admirably in this contest. His cross for the third goal was impressive. On other occasions, he was successful in keeping the Indian midfield going.

Hardik Singh – 5/10

India’s best player for a long time in recent years, Hardik has had an underwhelming time recently. He isn’t looking at his usual energetic self and in this game, even made some surprising errors. Not the Hardik we are used to seeing.

Gurjant Singh – 8/10

Gurjant had one of his best days on the field in recent times. Not only did he score a goal, but he was also very creative with his work in the forward line.

Mandeep Singh – 6/10

Because of India being on the defensive for most of the game, Mandeep didn’t get enough opportunities to show his skills. However, even when he did, he didn’t emerge as a big threat for Ireland.

Harmanpreet Singh – 7/10

It was an odd game for the India captain as he didn’t score any goals. However, he did his job in the defense as well as one has become used to seeing. The fact that India won just two penalty corners didn’t help him either.

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay – 6/10

Lalit was also missing in action for most of the game due to India being deep in their half for the majority of the contest. He was overshadowed in the forward line today by Gurjant.

PR Sreejesh – 7/10

Sreejesh didn’t have his backup Krishan Bahadur Pathak to share the goalkeeping responsibilities with him for this match. In his absence, Sreejesh manned the post for the entirety of the game and did so very well. He saved a few shots on goal from Ireland.

Sumit – NA

Despite being on the team sheet, Sumit didn’t take any part in the game. The reason was goalie Pathak’s absence due to the birth of his child. So, the defender was kept padded up to replace Sreejesh in an emergency. Since that did not arrive, he didn’t come on the field.

Nilakanta Sharma – 7/10

Nilakanta managed to score a goal in this match and also remained very active while India defended.

Amir Ali – 6/10

The new member of the Indian team tried to take a shot at goal but was denied by a good tackle. He certainly deserves more chances in the future.

Raj Kumar Pal – 7/10

Raj Kumar wasn’t limited to an attacker’s role as his team needed extra hands at the back too. He did well in the time that he spent on the field.

Akashdeep Singh – 7/10

Getting a goal would have been a big relief for Akashdeep as he is known for his scoring abilities. His getting into form is crucial for India.

Rabichandra Moirangthem – 5/10

The youngster from Manipur is looking to make a name for himself in the Indian team. He needs to step up more to book his place for the Paris Olympics.

Amit Rohidas – 8/10

The local boy played as an attacking defender in this game. Not only was he defending strongly for his team, but he was also carrying the ball to the forward line whenever the opportunity arose.

Jugraj Singh – 7/10

Jugraj Singh’s day got much sweeter as he got a much-needed goal. India haven’t been getting enough PCs to give Jugraj a good run as a drag-flicker. When India decided to let him have a go, he delivered.

Sukhjeet Singh – 7/10

The skillful attacker kept his flamboyance in check in this game and sought to be more measured. Though he didn’t score any goals, he was doing his bit to create chances for India.

Sanjay – 7/10

Sanjay managed to leave his mark on the game with his cross to Akashdeep for India’s second goal. He was also in the thick of action when India moved forward.