India vs Italy Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers – January 16, 2024

India Women will square off against Italy Women in the 12th match of the Olympic Women’s Qualifiers 2024. This exciting encounter will take place in Jharkhand, India, on Tuesday, January 16.

After a shocking 0-1 defeat against the United States (USA), the India women returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-1 victory over the New Zealand women in their previous outing.

The home team will start the game as clear favourites once again, as they are currently placed third in the points table with three points and a goal difference of +1.

Italy Women, on the other hand, are on the verge of being knocked out of the competition as they have lost both of their games so far.

Following a 2-0 defeat against the USA, they are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with a goal difference of -5.

Match Details

Match: India Women vs Italy Women, Match 12, Olympic Women’s Qualifiers

Date & Time: January 16, 2023, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jharkhand, India

Squads to choose from

India Women

Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Monika Malik, Udita, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Neha Goyal, Jyoti, Nisha, Sonika, Vaishnavi Phalke, Baljeet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika Jr, Beauty Dungdung

Italy Women

Lucia Ines Caruso, Augustina Dascola, Ivanna Pessina, Sara Puglisi,Teresa Dalla Vittoria, Ailin Oviedo, Mercedes Pastor, Guadalupe Moras, Maria Inaudi, Sofia Laurito, Camila Machin, Maria Aleman, Federica Carta, Lara Oviedo, Emilia Munitis, Elettra Bormida, Antonella Bruni, Antonella Rinaldi

Probable Playing XI

India Women

Savita Punia, Monika Malik, Nikki Pradhan, Nisha, Sangita Kumari, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Udita, Lalremsiami, Salima Tete, Neha Goyal

Italy Women

Lucia Ines Caruso, Emilia Munitis, Elettra Bormida, Federica Carta, Antonella Rinaldi, Sara Puglisi, Mercedes Pastor, Lara Oviedo, Sofia Laurito, Camila Machin, Ivanna Pessina

IND-W vs ITA-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Olympic Women’s Qualifiers)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lucia Ines Caruso, Monika Malik, Udita, Ivanna Pessina, Sara Puglisi, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Neha Goyal, Sofia Laurito, Sangita Kumari, Federica Carta,

Captain: Monika Malik, Vice-Captain: Sangita Kumari

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lucia Ines Caruso, Monika Malik, Udita, Ivanna Pessina, Sara Puglisi, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Neha Goyal, Sofia Laurito, Sangita Kumari, Federica Carta

Captain: Udita, Vice-Captain: Navneet Kaur

