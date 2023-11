India vs Japan Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Women's Asian Champions Trophy – November 5, 2023

India Women are all set to meet Japan Women in the final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023. The game will be played on Sunday night at 8:30 pm IST.

India steamrolled past their opponents on their way through to the final. They finished the league stage at the top with five wins in as many matches. In the semifinal, they outclassed Korea 2-0 to advance to the final.

On the other hand, Japan have had a mixed run in the tournament but they have managed to deliver in the clutch moments. They finished 3rd in the league stage with three wins and two losses. They prevailed 2-1 against China in the semifinal.

Japan will certainly be looking to put up another inspiring performance in the final. Meanwhile, India will be eager to keep their winning bandwagon going to get their hands on the Champions trophy.

India vs Japan Match Details

Match Details: India vs Japan, Final - Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Date & Time: November 5, 2023, 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium

India vs Japan Squads

India

Vandana Katariya, Baljeet Kaur, Jyoti, Lalremsiami, Savita, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka, Sonika, Monika, Nisha, Salima Tete, Sangita Kumari, Udita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Nikki Pradhan, and Neha

Japan

Nagai Yuri, Fujibayashi Chiko, Tanaka Akio, Nakamura Eika, Kozuka Miki, Suzuki Miyu, Nakagomi Akari, Kobayakawa Shiho, Nagai Hazuki, Oikawa Shihori, Toriyama Mai, Urata Kana, Shimada Amiru, Omoto Sakurako, Kawai Jyunon, Kobayashi Aimi, Hasegawa Miyu, and Ogawa Rika

India vs Japan Probable XI

India

Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Deepika, Udita, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Savita, Nisha, Vandana Katariya, Salima Tete, and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke

Japan

Eika Nakamura, Shiho Kobayakawa, Mai Toriyama, Shihori Oikawa, Miki Kozuka, Miyu Suzuki, Yuri Nagai, Hazuki Nagai, Chiko Fujibayashi, Amiru Shimada, and Rika Ogawa

IND-W vs JPN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Women's Asian Champions Trophy)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Eika Nakamura, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Kana Urata, Miyu Suzuki, Salima Tete, Monika Malik, Vaishnavi Phalke, Navneet Kaur, Deepika Jr, Yuri Nagai

Captain: Salima Tete, Vice-Captain: Navneet Kaur

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Eika Nakamura, Udita, Kana Urata, Miyu Suzuki, Salima Tete, Monika Malik, Vaishnavi Phalke, Amiru Shimada, Rika Ogawa, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya

Captain: Navneet Kaur, Vice-Captain: Vaishnavi Phalke