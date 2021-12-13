India vs Korea in Asian Champions Trophy: When and where to watch, preview, TV time, live streaming details

India vs Korea will be the Men in Blue's first assignment in the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy on December 14. The Indian men's hockey team will return to action for the first time since the historic Tokyo Olympic campaign. They will take on Korea in the first match of the Asian Champions Trophy.

India and Pakistan are the defending champions of the Asian Champions Trophy. India has won this prestigious event thrice, since its inception in 2011, and has won the previous two editions - 2016 in Kuantan, Malaysia and 2018 in Muscat, Oman. The 2018 final was washed out leaving India and Pakistan to share the Championship title.

India vs Korea preview

The Indian men's hockey team is on a high after a successful Tokyo Olympic campaign. After a well deserved rest, the Indian team attended the national camp at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru, and at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubneshwar.

The Indian team will be gunning to win the Asian Champions Trophy for the third consecutive time. The team looks in good touch ahead of the big tournament. Although many players who were a part of the Tokyo Olympic squad have been rested, the Indian team has enough armory in their ranks to go for the kill.

On the eve of the India vs Korea match at the Asian Champions Trophy, skipper Manpreet Singh emphasized on getting off to a good start.

"Korea is a good team and are very capable of slowing down our attack. At this same venue during the Asia Cup in 2017, we had drawn (1-1) against them in the league stage. Hence, it's important we don't get complacent against them and ensure our basics are right when we play them," he said.

Speaking on the importance of the tournament for the Indian hockey team, Manpreet Singh said getting off to a good start is imperative. He thinks it will help the team to keep a mark on their ambitions in the new Olympic cycle.

"The tournament is quite an important one for us as it is our first tournament after the Tokyo Olympics. A new cycle has started for us. If we start well, then our confidence levels will go high," he said.

Several youngsters have been given a chance in the India squad for the tournament. Manpreet explained why these young guns have to grab the opportunity with both hands here.

"Many youngsters have been given a chance to be a part of the squad because some of them were unable to get a chance over the past two years as the focus was on the core team preparing for the Olympics. The youngsters have been working hard for quite a while, and hence, they have been given a chance to prove themselves," he explained.

When and where to watch India vs Korea

India vs Korea will kick off the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka on December 14. The match will commence at 3.00 pm (IST) and will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select 2 (both SD and HD) channels.

Live streaming details of India vs Korea

Fans can live stream the India vs Korea match on Hotstar. The social media accounts of Hockey India on Twitter and Instagram will also provide updates on the score, pictures and the result of the India vs Korea match.

India matches at Asian Champions Trophy

After the India vs Korea match on December 14, India will meet hosts Bangladesh on December 15. Their third match will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on December 17 and they take on Asian Games Champions Japan two days later.

The semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy will be played on December 21 and the final is on December 22.

