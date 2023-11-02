India vs Korea Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Women's Asian Champions Trophy – November 2, 2023

India and Korea will lock horns in their respective fifth match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy on Thursday, November 2. The match will begin at 8:30 pm IST.
India are coming to this game on the back of four consecutive wins in the tournament. They defeated Japan 2-1 in their previous fixture and will be eager to extend their winning run to five matches with yet another win.
On the other hand, Korea have notched up two wins, a single loss, and one draw after five matches, including a 3-0 win over Thailand in their previous match. Korea will be eager to upstage India to hand over the hosts their first defeat in the competition.
India vs Korea Match Details
Match Details: India vs Korea, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023
Date & Time: November 2, 2023, 08:30 pm IST
Venue: Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium
India vs Korea Squads
India
Bichu Devi Kharibam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Sonika, Monika, Deep Grace Ekka, Savita, Jyoti, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Baljeet Kaur, Nisha, Salima Tete, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Udita, Neha, and Vandana Katariya
Korea
Cheon Eunbi, Kim Jeonghin, Lee Juyeon, Lee Yuri, Choi Su Ji, Lee Yujin, Lee Jinmin, Kim Eunji, Kim Minjeong, Cho Eunji, An Hyoju, Kang Jina, Cho Hyejin, Seo Suyoung, An Sujin, Kim Eunji, Park Mihyang, Jung Sunghee, Park Seungae, and Jung CheYoung
India vs Korea Probable XI
India
Deep Grace Ekka, Sangita Kumari, Sonika, Savita, Nisha, Udita, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Lalremsiami, Jyoti, and Ishika Chaudhary
Korea
Juyeon Lee, Minjeong Kim, Yuri Lee, Jina Kang, Hyejin Cho, Ji Su Choi, Suyong Seo, Sujin An, Seungae Park, Eunji Kim, and Eunji Kim
IND-W vs KOR-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Women's Asian Champions Trophy)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Eunji Kim, Udita, Deep Ekka, CheYoung Jung, Salima Tete, Monika Malik, Yuri Lee, Choi Su Ji, Sangita Kumari, Navneet Kaur, Park Seungae
Captain: Sangita Kumari, Vice-Captain: Park Seungae
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Eunji Kim, Udita, Jyoti, CheYoung Jung, Salima Tete, Monika Malik, Sonika, Yuri Lee, Sangita Kumari, Vandana Katariya, Park Seungae
Captain: Salima Tete, Vice-Captain: Vandana Katariya