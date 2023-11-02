India vs Korea Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Women's Asian Champions Trophy – November 2, 2023

India and Korea will lock horns in their respective fifth match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy on Thursday, November 2. The match will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

India are coming to this game on the back of four consecutive wins in the tournament. They defeated Japan 2-1 in their previous fixture and will be eager to extend their winning run to five matches with yet another win.

On the other hand, Korea have notched up two wins, a single loss, and one draw after five matches, including a 3-0 win over Thailand in their previous match. Korea will be eager to upstage India to hand over the hosts their first defeat in the competition.

India vs Korea Match Details

Match Details: India vs Korea, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Date & Time: November 2, 2023, 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium

India vs Korea Squads

India

Bichu Devi Kharibam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Sonika, Monika, Deep Grace Ekka, Savita, Jyoti, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Baljeet Kaur, Nisha, Salima Tete, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Udita, Neha, and Vandana Katariya

Korea

Cheon Eunbi, Kim Jeonghin, Lee Juyeon, Lee Yuri, Choi Su Ji, Lee Yujin, Lee Jinmin, Kim Eunji, Kim Minjeong, Cho Eunji, An Hyoju, Kang Jina, Cho Hyejin, Seo Suyoung, An Sujin, Kim Eunji, Park Mihyang, Jung Sunghee, Park Seungae, and Jung CheYoung

India vs Korea Probable XI

India

Deep Grace Ekka, Sangita Kumari, Sonika, Savita, Nisha, Udita, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Lalremsiami, Jyoti, and Ishika Chaudhary

Korea

Juyeon Lee, Minjeong Kim, Yuri Lee, Jina Kang, Hyejin Cho, Ji Su Choi, Suyong Seo, Sujin An, Seungae Park, Eunji Kim, and Eunji Kim

IND-W vs KOR-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Women's Asian Champions Trophy)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Eunji Kim, Udita, Deep Ekka, CheYoung Jung, Salima Tete, Monika Malik, Yuri Lee, Choi Su Ji, Sangita Kumari, Navneet Kaur, Park Seungae

Captain: Sangita Kumari, Vice-Captain: Park Seungae

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Eunji Kim, Udita, Jyoti, CheYoung Jung, Salima Tete, Monika Malik, Sonika, Yuri Lee, Sangita Kumari, Vandana Katariya, Park Seungae

Captain: Salima Tete, Vice-Captain: Vandana Katariya