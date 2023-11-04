India vs Korea Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Women's Asian Champions Trophy – November 4, 2023

India will go toe-to-toe against Korea in the second semifinal of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Saturday (November 4).

India have dominated in the competition so far as they are yet to drop a point. The side finished at the top of the league standings with five points in five matches to secure their place in the last four, including a 5-0 win over Korea in their last match.

On the other hand, Korea managed to qualify for the semifinals after finishing fourth in the points table with two wins, two losses, and one draw. Korea have been underwhelming in the tournament so far and they will be looking to elevate their game to stun India in a knockout fixture.

India vs Korea Match Details

Match Details: India vs Korea, Semifinal 2, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Date & Time: November 4, 2023, 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium

India vs Korea Squads

India

Ishika Chaudhary, Savita, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Udita, Jyoti, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Monika, Deep Grace Ekka, Baljeet Kaur, Nisha, Salima Tete, Neha, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Nikki Pradhan, and Vandana Katariya.

Korea

Cheon Eunbi, Lee Yuri, Choi Su Ji, Kim Jeonghin, Lee Juyeon, Lee Yujin, Lee Jinmin, An Hyoju, Kang Jina, Cho Hyejin, Kim Eunji, Kim Minjeong, Cho Eunji, Seo Suyoung, An Sujin, Jung Sunghee, Park Seungae, Kim Eunji, Park Mihyang, and Jung CheYoung.

India vs Korea Probable XI

India

Deep Grace Ekka, Udita, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Savita, Nisha, Jyoti, Sangita Kumari, Lalremsiami, Sonika, and Ishika Chaudhary.

Korea

Juyeon Lee, Jina Kang, Hyejin Cho, Sujin An, Seungae Park, Eunji Kim, Minjeong Kim, Ji Su Choi, Suyong Seo, Yuri Lee, and Eunji Kim.

IND-W vs KOR-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Women's Asian Champions Trophy)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Eunji Kim, Jyoti, Udita, Deep Ekka, Salima Tete, Neha Goyal, Suyong Seo, Yuri Lee, Sangita Kumari, Navneet Kaur, Park Seungae.

Captain: Salima Tete, Vice-Captain: Navneet Kaur

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Eunji Kim, Udita, Jyoti, Ishika Chaudhary, Salima Tete, Monika Malik, Suyong Seo, Choi Su Ji, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Park Seungae.

Captain: Vandana Katariya, Vice-Captain: Park Seungae