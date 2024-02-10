India vs Spain Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing XI Updates for Men’s FIH Pro League 2024 – February 10, 2024

India lock horns with Spain in the eighth game of the Men’s FIH Pro League 2024 at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, India, on Saturday, February 10.

India are third in the FIH rankings and are the second-best ranked team in the Odisha leg. Ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead the team, while midfielder Hardik Singh will be his deputy.

India are making their fourth appearance in the FIH Pro League after finishing fourth in 2020-21, third in 2021-22 and fourth in 2022-23. Having secured a place in the Paris Olympics, India will hope to improve their gameplay against top sides.

Spain, meanwhike, are eighth in the FIH rankings. Having played the Olympic qualifiers recently, the Marc Miralles-led side is getting ready for the big challenges ahead.

Having clinched a place at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Spain would be finetuning their gameplay in this mainstream competition. They have an impressive campaign in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Valencia in January 2024, alongside Belgium and Ireland.

Match Details

Match: India vs Spain, Match 8, Men’s FIH Pro League 2024

Date & Time: February 10, 2024; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar, India

Squads to choose from

India

PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Sanjay, Vishnukant Singh, Hardik Singh (vc), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal

Spain

Jan Capelledes, Alejandro Alonso, Enrique Zorita, Igancio Alvarez, Xavier Gispert, Enrique Gonzalez, Marc Recasens, Alvaro Iglesias, Jose Basterra, Oriol Bozal, Marc Reyne, Joan Tarres, Marc Miralles (c), Jordi Bonastre, Rafael Revilla, Pepe Cunill, Joaquin Menini, Enric Miralles, Pau Cunill, Adrian Rafi, Xavier Barutell, Marc Vizcaino, Ignacio Rodriguez, Eduard De Ignacio Simo, Cesar Curiel, Aleix Bozal, Nicolas Alvarez, Gerard Clapes, Antonio Sanz, Andreas Rafi, Ignacio Abajo, Pere Amat, Manuel Rodriguez, Gonzalo Quijano, Pol Cabre Verdiell, Luis Calzado, Bruno Font, Ignacio Cobos, Borja Lacalle, Alvaro Portugal, Rafael Vilallonga

Probable Playing XIs

India

Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Araijeet Singh Hundal

Spain

Alejandro Alonso, Xavier Gispert, Alvaro Iglesias, Marc Miralles, Pepe Cunill, Joaquin Menini, Andreas Rafi, Alvaro Portugal, Ignacio Rodriguez, Marc Reyne, Marc Recasens

IND vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Men’s FIH Pro League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andreas Rafi, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Ignacio Rodriguez, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Marc Miralles, Xavier Gispert, Marc Reyne, Alvaro Iglesias, Abhishek

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Marc Reyne

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andreas Rafi, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Ignacio Rodriguez, Marc Recasens, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Marc Miralles, Hardik Singh, Marc Reyne, Abhishek

Captain: Mandeep Singh, Vice-Captain: Marc Recasens