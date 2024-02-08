India vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Pro League 2024 – February 9, 2024

India Women will cross swords with the USA Women in the 16th match of the FIH Pro League 2024 at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on February 9, Friday.

Women in Blue are at the eighth rank in the standings after losing three consecutive games. After failing to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics, they lost to China (1-2), Netherlands (1-3) and Australia (0-3) in three consecutive encounters.

Although Team India are having a decent game time on the field, they need to create an impact and convert them to cross the line. They would be hitting the drawing board and get back to the winning ways before it gets too late.

On the other hand, USA Women are holding the wooden spoon with three consecutive defeats. They started their campaign with a 0-7 loss over the Netherlands before suffering a 0-3 defeat against Australia. In their third game, they lost against China by 1-3.

Match Details

Match: India Women vs USA Women, Match 16, FIH Pro League 2024

Date & Time: February 9, 2024, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar, India

Squads to choose from

India Women

Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri, Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya (vice-captain), Sharmila Devi

USA Women

Abigail Tamer, Ashley Sessa, Danielle Grega, Olivia Bent-Cole, Megan Rodgers, Jillian Wolgemuth, Brooke Deberdine, Madeleine Zimmer, Charlotte De Vries, Amanda Golini, Ashley Hoffman, Fusine Govaert, Linnea Gonzales, Elizabeth Yeager, Josie Hollamon, Leah Crouse, Alexandra Hammel, Jacqueline Sumfest, Kelee Lepage, Karlie Kisha, Hope Rose, Emma Deberdine, Mia Abello, Bethany Dykema, Kealsie Robles, Kelsey Bing, Jennifer Rizzo, Sanne Caarls, Meredith Sholder

Probable Playing XI

India Women

Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Savita (c), Nisha, Vandana Katariya, Udita, Jyoti/Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Neha, Deepika

USA Women

Ashley Sessa, Danielle Grega, Madeleine Zimmer, Amanda Golini (c), Fusine Govaert/Alexandra Hammel, Leah Crouse, Jacqueline Sumfest, Karlie Kisha/Jillian Wolgemuth, Emma Deberdine, Kelsey Bing, Sanne Caarls

IND-W vs USA-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Pro League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Savita Punia, Gurjit Kaur, Alexandra Hammel, Jillian Wolgemuth, Udita, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Leah Crouse, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Madeleine Zimmer

Captain: Gurjit Kaur, Vice-Captain: Udita

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Savita Punia, Gurjit Kaur, Alexandra Hammel, Udita, Nikki Pradhan, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Leah Crouse, Danielle Grega, Lalremsiami, Madeleine Zimmer

Captain: Navneet Kaur, Vice-Captain: Nikki Pradhan