India scored a solitary goal win over hosts Spain in the final match of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup in Valencia on Sunday evening to earn a berth for the 2023-2024 edition of the FIH Pro league.

Gurjit Kaur scored the match-winner in the fifth minute through a penalty corner as she was successful in beating Spanish keeper Clara Perez.

Thereafter, the Indian team held on to a slender one-goal lead until the long whistle, denying hosts Spain the chance to clinch the trophy. Even the Indian team missed opportunities to consolidate the lead due to poor penalty corner conversion rate.

The Spanish team were the first to test Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia, but she saved the penalty corner.

Gurjit got another chance to move the scoreboard but this time she failed to convert the penalty corner.

The Spanish team failed to find the back of the net as Savita stood tall in front of goal to keep India ahead at the end of half-time.

While India fought hard to consolidate the lead as the match progressed, Spain went all out to score an equalizer in the third and fourth quarters.

However, neither of the teams were able to find space to put the ball beyond the rival keeper.

India put up a brilliant showing in the latter part of the contest to check on aggressive Spain from coming back into the game. Credit goes to Indian keeper Savita, who held her nerves until the long whistle.

The Spanish side too came close to scoring but Lucia Jimenez’s goal was disallowed as the ball did not travel five meters outside India's circle after the umpire gave a free hit.

To win the title in Valencia, Hockey India announced Rs 2 lakh each for the national women’s team, and Rs 1 lakh each for the support staff.

Poll : 0 votes