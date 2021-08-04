India women's hockey team next match (bronze medal) schedule and details (6 August): When and where to watch, opponent, timings (IST)

India on Wednesday went down 1-2 against Argentina in the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics and now has an eye on the bronze medal match.

The Indian women's hockey team's winning run at the 2021 Olympics has come to an end, and they are now set to face Great Britain in the bronze medal match on August 6.

The Rani Rampal-led women's hockey team had already scripted history when they qualified for the semi-finals at the Olympics on August 2.

This is the third time the Indian women's team has made an Olympic appearance. India appeared first in 1980, then in 2016, and now in 2021.

India powered out of the blocks at the start of the game. Gurjit Singh converted India's first Penalty Corner and hammered the opening goal of the match.

However, that was it from India, and they could not score any goals after that. Argentina skipper Noel Barrionuevo was on fire as she accelerated and scored two goals.

India was unable to stop Argentina as they cranked up the intensity in the second and third quarters to swiftly move into the finals at the 2021 Olympics.

India's opponent in the bronze medal match:

India will face off against Great Britain in the bronze medal match. Team GB suffered a heavy 1-5 defeat at the hands of the Netherlands and will give their best during their clash with India.

India's bronze medal match: Date and Time

The women's bronze medal match is scheduled for August 6.

Timings: 8:45 AM (IST)

India's bronze medal match: Live telecast details

The Olympics will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Live broadcasts will be available in different languages on Sony Sports Network.

The audience can also live stream the events on the SonyLIV app. Doordarshan will live telecast India's events at the Tokyo Olympics.

