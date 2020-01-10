Indian Hockey News: FIH nominates Rani Rampal for 'World Games Athlete of the Year'

Rani Rampal is the captain of Indian women's hockey team

Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal has been nominated for the 'World Games Athlete of the Year' award by the International Hockey Federation. Hockey India mentioned in a statement that 25 athletes have been nominated for this award from their respective sports by their respective associations and, FIH has sent Rani's name because of her magnificent performances on the field.

Rani has been one of the best players of the Indian women's team for a while now. Playing at the striker's position, Rampal has led the unit from the front. Her consistent performances earned her the captaincy of the team and, she will lead Team India in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics as well.

Hockey India's President Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad expressed his happiness over Rani's nomination and said:

"We at Hockey India are elated by the news of Rani being nominated for the World Games Athlete of the Year 2019. She indeed is a huge inspiration to many in the country and has made her own mark in the sport."

He further urged all the fans to vote for Rani Rampal in the poll and added:

"We hope this nomination comes as an inspiration to many other aspiring players who wish to emulate Rani's success. We urge all hockey fans to vote for Rani and also continue to support Rani and the Indian Women's Team as they prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics."

The voting for 'World Games Athlete of the Year' ends on 30th January. It will be intriguing to see if the Indian women's hockey team skipper can clinch the title. The fans can cast their vote in the poll by visiting the link mentioned in Hockey India's tweet.