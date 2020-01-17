Indian hockey news: Hockey India sends autographed jerseys to raise funds for Australian bush-fire relief

Indian hockey team.

Hockey India has decided to send autographed Indian jerseys to Australia in order to raise funds for the bush-fire relief. These jerseys will be put up for auction and, the amount generated will be donated for the noble cause.

Sports personalities from all over the world have contributed their bit towards the Australian bush-fire relief fund. The long list includes Shane Warne, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, among other big names of the sports world. Now, the Indian hockey team has also added its name to the list thanks to Hockey India's decision.

As reported by TOI on Friday (17th January), Hockey India has also donated $25,000 towards the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal besides sending the autographed Indian jerseys for auction. Acknowledging Hockey India's help, Hockey Australia President Melanie Woosnam and CEO Matt Favier expressed their thankfulness to the Indian hockey governing body.

A letter addressed to Hockey India read as follows:

“Your thoughts and kind words have been well received by our Board and staff at Hockey Australia. Your support reinforces the strength of relationship between India and Australia including our shared love for the sport of hockey. Thank you for reaching out to Hockey Australia and we wish you all the very best for 2020."

Hockey India has definitely touched the hearts of the hockey universe with their gesture. Talking about the on-field action, the Indian hockey team will soon lock horns with the Netherlands in FIH Men's Pro League 2020.

It will be intriguing to see how the Indian hockey team performs against the Dutch. They performed extremely well in the year 2019 and will look to maintain the same form in the new decade as the Olympics are lined up later in 2020.