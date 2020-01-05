Indian Hockey News: Sjoerd Marijne feels a smaller group of probables improves the quality of training

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020 IST SHARE

Sjoerd Marijne is the Indian Women's Hockey Team Coach

What's the story?

Indian women's hockey team coach, Sjoerd Marijne has opined that a smaller group of probables will raise the quality of the players' training ahead of India's New Zealand tour. The board had announced a list of 25 probables who would train for the upcoming tour in a 17-day camp.

The background

The Indian hockey women's team achieved a lot of success in 2019 as they secured themselves an Olympics berth besides winning the FIH Women’s Series Finals in Hiroshima. They will now work on their game, fitness and strategies for the challenges that await them in the year 2020.

The heart of the matter

Talking to PTI on Saturday (4th January 2020), Sjoerd Marijne mentioned that the team is looking forward to the exciting matches that will happen in 2020. He told the sources:

“We are all looking forward to an exciting 2020 and all the challenges that will come in the year. We start the national coaching camp with 25 players who have been selected to compete for the final 16 spots in the Olympic team. Because the group is smaller now, we can raise the quality of training even more in the upcoming 17 days.”

The list of the 25 probables goes as follows:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete, Manpreet Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, and Nisha.

Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha Goyal, Lilima Minz, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Sonika, Namita Toppo.

Forwards: Rani, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Jyoti, Sharmila Devi, Udita.

What's next?

It will be intriguing to see which players make the cut to the final team while the Sjoerd Marijne would expect the team to play well as a unit in the upcoming New Zealand tour.