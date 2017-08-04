Indian hockey player found dead on railway tracks, suicide suspected

Jyoti Gupta, 20, was found dead on the railway tracks near Rewari Railway Station.

National hockey player Jyoti Gupta was only 20 years old

What’s the story?

A 20-year-old Indian hockey player allegedly committed suicide earlier on Wednesday night at Rewari Railway Station. Jyoti Gupta, a forward who has represented the country at the Asian Games, was found dead by the locals on the railway tracks. It is believed that she had taken her own life by coming in front of a train.

Going by the account of the driver of the Chandigarh-Jaipur Intercity Express train, Jyoti had suddenly appeared" before the train as it was crossing the Jhajhar overbridge near Rewari station. "He (the driver) said he tried to pull the brakes but the girl came in front of the train before it could be stopped," said Ranveer Singh, SHO, GRP Rewari told the Times of India.

In case you didn’t know…

Jyoti Gupta, who was a resident of Sonepat district, was a promising hockey player. The 20-year-old had already represented India at the international level and had participated in many state and national level tournaments.

Recently, she attended a three-month long national coaching camp ahead of the World Hockey League Semifinals in Johannesburg at Shilaroo in Himachal Pradesh. She was due to attend another camp later in Bangalore next week.

The heart of the matter

According to the police, Jyoti had informed her parents that she was travelling to Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak, Haryana. She had claimed there were some irregularities in her certificates and she was going there to correct them.

Gupta even called her family in the evening to tell them that she would be late as her bus had broken down. However, she had added that she would reach home soon. But after that Jyoti stopped answering any calls.

When police found her body at Rewari station last night, her phone was ringing. They answered it and spoke to Jyoti’s parents and as a result, identified her.

While the police claim that Jyoti committed suicide, her family firmly refuses to believe it.

What’s next?

Although the family did not believe that Jyoti committed suicide, they did not register any case. Later on, the body was handed over to the family.

Author’s take

This is an extremely unfortunate turn of events. With her talent, Jyoti could have been a regular in the national team in the years to come and could have won accolades for her country.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young player.