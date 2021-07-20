Indian hockey teams' captains Manpreet Singh, Rani Rampal pen an open letter to fans

The Indian hockey teams, after a grueling season at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) center in Bengaluru, have reached the Japanese capital for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The teams will commence their Tokyo Olympics 2020 journey on July 24.

The hockey teams have always borne the brunt of expectations at every Olympics. The men’s team will be hoping to end a 41-year-old medal drought while the women’s team, high on the record of qualifying for successive Olympics for the first time, would love to script history by becoming the first Indian hockey women's team to win a medal.

Read: How many gold medals has the Indian hockey team won at the Olympics?

Immediately after the teams landed in Tokyo and finished their mandatory checks, they hit the ground running with warmups and light intensity training.

As the Tokyo Olympics draws closer, the Indian hockey team captains – Rani Rampal and Manpreet Singh – have jointly penned an open letter to all hockey fans around the world.

Heartfelt letter to hockey fans from Indian captains

To Indian Hockey Fans around the globe,

We hope this letter finds you in good health and charged with excitement for the Olympics.

We are elated to share with all of you that the Women’s and Men’s Indian National Hockey Teams have safely arrived in Tokyo for the Olympic Games. This is an emotional moment for the whole group because there have been many obstacles along the way to get here.

There were times when it appeared that the whole competition may be in doubt due to the circumstances in the world. Now that we are here, we feel like we are within touching distance of the dream that we have harbored for the last five years.

In hockey, just as an individual is incomplete without the support of their team, a team is similarly incomplete without the support of the backroom staff that has prepared the team.

We would like to thank the coaching staff and the support staff that has enabled us to get here. Our performances on the pitch are owed to these dedicated members working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that we become the best that we can be.

We would also like to make a special mention of the Sports Ministry, Sports Authority of India, Hockey India, Indian Olympic Association and especially Odisha State Government without whose support we probably wouldn’t even have been on the flight to Tokyo. Each of them have played their part in ensuring we had every facility that was needed especially in the year of the pandemic, we’re extremely grateful to all!

Also Read: 1928-1980: Revisiting the Golden Age of Indian Hockey at the Summer Olympics

In recent months, our teams have spent a lot of time amongst our own group due to the new reality of living and training in a secure bio-bubble. All the time that the players have spent in each other’s company on and off the field has brought our respective teams closer together than ever before.

Each of us have grown as hockey players and as individuals in life because of the challenging situations that we have dealt with. It is a privilege for both of us to lead our respective teams into the Olympics. It's an honor that counts among our finest personal achievements in hockey.

Representing one’s country in the Olympics is one of the proudest and most special moments in any sportsperson’s career. A large part of this feeling stems from the fact that the athlete shares this exhilarating experience with all the people of their country.

Long before either of us was an Olympian, we were just excited kids who would tune in to watch their heroes represent India at the biggest competition in the world every four years. Now that we have been able to reach here, we understand just how much the support and blessings of every single fan back home counts. It drives us on and gives us the strength to fight for our goals.

Also Read: India at Olympics - Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

On behalf of the Indian Women’s and Men's Hockey Teams, we seek your best wishes and whole-hearted support for the Tokyo Olympics. Even though we may be many miles away from our fans back home, we can feel this love as we step out onto the pitch each time.

We promise you that we will value each and every minute of this prestigious tournament to make you all proud.

Thank you. Jai Hind.

Rani – Captain: Indian National Women’s Hockey Team.

Manpreet Singh – Captain: Indian National Men’s Hockey Team.

Indian fans will hope the hockey team can live up to the expectations and return with an Olympic medal.

Also read: Indian hockey at Tokyo Olympics 2020: All the participants, events, schedule, and live streaming details

Edited by Diptanil Roy