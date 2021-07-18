Indian hockey at Tokyo Olympics 2020: All the participants, events, schedule, and live streaming details

The Indian hockey teams, both men and women, will begin their Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign on 24th July. The men's team will be led by Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampal will lead the women's team at the quadrennial event in Japan. Both teams will play their matches at the Oi Hockey Stadium.

The Indian men's hockey team is the most successful Olympic hockey team with a record of 11 honors, which includes eight golds, a silver, and two bronze medals. It's been 41 years since they last won the Olympic medal.

The men's hockey team for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be determined to end the medal drought. They have been placed in group A alongside Argentina, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Spain.

The Indian women's hockey team will appear in their third Olympics at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. They made their Summer Games debut at the 1980 Moscow Olympics. The 2016 Rio Olympics was their second Summer Games in 36 years.

The women's hockey team for the quadrennial event in Japan will want to ensure they don't return home with empty hands this time around. They have been placed in Group A alongside reigning Olympic champion Argentina, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Spain.

Indian hockey team squads for Tokyo Olympics 2020

Men's Squad:

Goalkeeper: PR Sreejeesh

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit

Forwards: Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh

Women's Squad:

Goalkeeper: Savita Punia

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita Duhan

Midfielders: Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete

Forwards: Rani Rampal (Captain), Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi

Indian men's hockey team schedule and timings (IST)

Match 1 - 24th July 2021 - India vs New Zealand - 6:30 am IST

Match 2 - 25th July 2021 - India vs Australia - 3:00 pm IST

Match 3 - 27th July 2021 - India vs Spain - 6:30 am IST

Match 4 - 29th July 2021 - India vs Argentina - 6:00 am IST

Match 5- 30th July 2021 - India vs Japan - 3:00 pm IST

Indian women's hockey team schedule and timings (IST)

Match 1 - 24th July 2021 - India vs Netherlands - 5:15 pm IST

Match 2 - 26th July 2021 - India vs Germany - 5:45 pm IST

Match 3 - 28th July 2021 - India vs Great Britain - 6:30 am IST

Match 4 - 30th July 2021 - India vs Ireland - 8:15 am IST

Match 5 - 31st July 2021 - India vs South Africa - 8:45 am IST

Indian hockey team live streaming details

The action from Indian teams' matches at the Tokyo Olympics will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. Viewers can also watch matches on Sony Liv. The live telecast of the Tokyo Olympics will begin at 6:30 am IST.

