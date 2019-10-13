Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team beat New Zealand 8-2

Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team celebrate a goal

Johor Bahru, 13 October 2019: The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team defeated New Zealand 8-2 in their second match of the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor Bahru on Sunday, 13 October 2019. Sanjay (17', 22'), Dilpreet Singh (6'), Shilanand Lakra (14'), Mandeep Mor (22'), Suman Beck (45'), Pratap Lakra (50') and Sudeep Chirmako (51') scored for India, while Dylan Thomas (28', 44') notched two goals for New Zealand.

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team started the first quarter on an aggressive note, earning a Penalty Corner in the second minute of the match. The New Zealand defence unit blocked out the Indian attack and managed to stay in the contest. However, Dilpreet Singh scored a fantastic field goal to put India in the lead in the 6th minute. India continued to put pressure on the New Zealand half and their relentless aggressive game paid dividends when Shilanand Lakra found the back of the net in the 14th minute. New Zealand tried their best to pull one back, but the Indian defence held their ground as India led 2-0 at the end of the first quarter.

India rode on the momentum and struck their third goal at the start of the second quarter. Sanjay got into a fantastic position and found the breakthrough in the 17th minute. New Zealand fought back and earned a Penalty Corner soon after, but the Indian defence stood tall once again. The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team continued to make brilliant moves and find openings as Captain Mandeep Mor slotted India's fourth goal in the 20th minute. India earned another Penalty Corner a couple of minutes later and it was exquisitely converted by Sanjay to put India in a dominant position.

New Zealand managed to pull one goal back when they earned a Penalty Corner in the last few minutes of the second quarter. Dylan Thomas got New Zealand on the board in the 28th minute as the two sides went into their second break with India leading at 5-1.

New Zealand found some momentum and made a few more inroads into the Indian half in the third quarter. They earned a Penalty Corner right away, which was dutifully saved by the Indian defence. A few minutes later, Dylan Thomas found the back of the net yet again as New Zealand reduced the gap in the scoreline. However, in the next minute, the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team carried out a counter-attack and scored their sixth goal. Suman Beck scored a fantastic field goal as India led at 6-2 in the 45th minute. India had a great chance to scored their seventh goal when they were awarded a Penalty Stroke, however, the New Zealand Goalkeeper pulled off a great save.

India continued to be the more aggressive side and earned a Penalty Corner at the start of the fourth quarter. Pratap Lakra got into a brilliant position and struck India's seventh goal in the 50th minute. Soon after, Uttam Singh made a brilliant run and set up a goal beautifully for Sudeep Chirmako, who struck India's eighth goal.

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team held their lead and eventually notched their second victory of the tournament. India will face Japan in their next round-robin league-stage match in Johor Bahru at 1535 hrs IST on Tuesday, 15 October 2019.