Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team beat Canada Jr. Women Team 2-0

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 30 May 2019, 15:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Representational image

Dublin (Ireland), 29 May 2019: India’s Jr Women team beat Canada's Jr. team 2-0 in their final warm-up game prior to the Cantor Fitzgerald U21 International 4-Nations tournament today.

The game was a tightly contested encounter, with both teams eager to get off on the front foot from the opening hooter. A lack of clear-cut chances and some smart defending meant the scoreboard was left undisturbed at the end of the first quarter.

Canada were quicker out of the blocks in the second quarter and earned the first PC of the game early in. Bichu Devi, in India's goal, though was at hand to parry it away and deny them a goal. India pressed forward from there but with little result. The two teams went into half time with the score still a 0-0 stalemate.

The third quarter proved to be the turning point of the game, as both teams threw caution to the wind and went forward in search of goals. India had the first of the opportunities with a PC that was smartly saved by the Canadian goalkeeper. Bichu Devi was called into action soon after, saving from a Canada PC. Within minutes of that save, India had the lead, Sharmila Devi capping off a fine move with the opener. India went into the break with the 1-0 advantage.

The opening period of the final quarter saw the two teams exchange PCs but with little effect -- both goalkeepers on top of their game to deny the chances. With Canada forced into action, India had more opportunities to avail on the counter, and duly earned their second PC of the game soon. Mariana Kujur slotted home from the ensuing drag flick to double India's lead and guarantee a comfortable victory.

The Indian Jr team will next be in action at the Cantor Fitzgerald U21 International 4-Nations tournament from May 31 to June 4.