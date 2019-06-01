Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team beat Canada Jr. Women Team 2-0 in the Cantor Fitzgerald U21 International 4-Nations opener

Representational image

Dublin (Ireland), 31 May 2019: India’s Jr Women team beat Canada 2-0 in the Cantor Fitzgerald U21 International 4-Nations tournament today.

In what was often a tightly contested game, India produced a clinical performance to take the game 2-0.

India started strong right from the opening hooter and kept the pressure on the Canadian defence. Halfway through the quarter, India won a Penalty stroke but Gagandeep's effort was saved by Robin Fleming in the Canadian goal. India kept up their attacking play and had a PC soon enough. Fleming again was up to the challenge, saving to ensure the two sides ended the first quarter locked goalless.

In the second quarter, it was Canada who created the first opportunity from their first PC of the game. Bichu Devi in India's goal smartly saved from the ensuing drag flick. Soon after that save proved to be crucial, as India powered ahead, Mumtaz Khan capping off a swift move with a goal in the 24th minute. India kept up the pressure, looking for the second and had an opportunity right at the death, but Fleming saved from a PC to ensure the two teams went into half-time separated by the single goal.

The third quarter started off much as the first two had played out, with India looking to consolidate their lead. In the 37th minute, Mahima Choudhary's green card meant Canada could make their advantage count. All such hopes though were dashed within the minute as Mumtaz converted a PC doubling her tally for the game and giving India a 2-0 lead.

The two-goal cushion afforded India some comfort in the final quarter and Canada with all to play for came out on the attack, winning, at one point three PCs in a row. India's strong defence and Bichu Devi's heroics in goal ensured India kept a clean sheet. The game ended with the Indian Juniors picking up a 2-0 win over Canada.