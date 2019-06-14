Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team lose to Belarus Sr. Women team 4-1

Baranovichi (Belarus), 12 June 2019: India’s Junior Women's Hockey team went down 4-1 to the Belarus Senior Women team in their match today. Despite the scoreline, India's Juniors held Belarus for large periods of the match, and tested their defence constantly. Belarus lead the series 2-1.

Belarus' team kicked off proceedings at a very high pace and won their first PC of the game within minutes of the hooter. Ryta Batura converted the subsequent attempt to give Belarus the lead. India slowly clawed their way back into the game gaining possession and creating some chances, but Belarus hit back at speed and Dziyana Khmylova's goal extended their lead. The hosts went into the break leading by two goals.

India took the initiative in the second quarter and won a PC right at the start, dragging it wide. Over the course of the period, the teams traded PC attempts but neither could find the breakthrough. Finally, at the end of the quarter, Mumtaz converted a PC to draw India to within one goal. The teams went into halftime, India trailing 2-1.

In a tightly contested third quarter, both sides were eager to not concede an inch. The period was dominated by a lot of exchanges in the midfield, and despite India attacking at regular intervals they didn't create clear chances for conversion.

In a frenetic final quarter, the two teams exchanged PCs right at the start, with both failing to convert or trouble the scoreboard. After a long period of both teams attacking but failing to create opportunities, it was Belarus via Krestsina Papkova's PC conversion who scored the third goal that gave them breathing space. India had a few chances late in the game, but failed to convert them to reduce the deficit. In the last minute of play, Natalia Shitin scored a fourth to complete Belarus' victory.

The Indian Junior Women Team play true Belarus Senior Women team on June 14th, 2019 at 2000hrs IST.