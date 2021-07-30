Indian Men's hockey team achieves highest-ever world ranking after Olympic group stage success

The Indian Hockey team secured yet another fantastic win against the hosts Japan. After taking an early lead, the Indians were pushed to the limit as the Japanese gave it their best to claw their way back into the match.

However, India proved too strong for them and won the match 4-2. The 'Men in Blue' managed to win 4 wins out of 5 games in the Pool A games. Their terrific performance helped them seal a spot in the quarterfinals of the Olympics.

After winning a hard-fought game against the Kiwis. The Indians met Australia in the second game, where they were defeated 7-1. But they showed great resilience and managed to win the rest of the games in Pool A to finish in second place after 5 games.

Indian hockey team impresses in the group stage of the Olympics

The Indian hockey team was definitely one of the teams to watch out for coming into the Olympics. The mix of experience and youth makes this team one of the contenders to finish on the podium.

Indian hockey is one of the most successful teams in Olympic history. Their last triumph was, however, in 1980. The pressure of winning a medal will definitely be on them, but they have shown outstanding composure to take things one game at a time.

After getting thrashed 7-1 by Australia, India responded brilliantly with a 3-0 win over a tough side like Spain. They continued their brilliance against Argentina, where they put on an impressive performance to get the better of their South American opponents.

While talking about the win against Argentina in his post match conference, Coach Graham Reid said:

“It was a good performance today. This is what Argentina can do, they sit back in the game, and then all of a sudden, they come and score a corner. You know, these things can happen when you play a team like Argentina.”

In their last pool A game, the Indians faced a tough team in Japan. However, as it turned out, the Indians were the better team on the day, and beat the Japanese team 4-2.

India secure their highest FIH rankings

India's terrific performance has helped them climb to their best ever FIH rankings. Coming into the Olympics, the team was ranked 4th but their brilliance in Tokyo has helped them climb to the 3rd place. FIH rankings were introduced in 2003 and since then the Indian team has never been in the Top 3. This is a great sign for Indian hockey.

Now this is SPECIAL folks:

Thanks to wonderful performance at Tokyo, Indian Men's Hockey team have achieved all-time high 3rd ranking (since inception of FIH World rankings in 2003). (Earlier 4th ranking)

Well done @TheHockeyIndia | Proud of you #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/cnZWeJcY1N — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 30, 2021

After a string of disappointments, the men's team is looking like the real deal at the moment. And it could not have come at a better time for Indian hockey. They will be hoping to continue their top form in the knockout stages and win India an Olympic hockey medal after a 41-year wait.

