×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Indian U-18 Men’s Hockey Team beat Austria 9-1 in second match of Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games

Press Release
NEWS
News
20   //    09 Oct 2018, 11:25 IST

Vivek Sagar Prasad in Action - Youth Olympics 2018
Vivek Sagar Prasad in Action - Youth Olympics 2018

~ Sudeep Chirmako (6', 11', 14', 18') and Shivam Anand (4', 10', 17') scored hat-tricks to keep India at the top of Pool B ~ 

Buenos Aires (Argentina), 09 October 2018: A dominant performance from the Indian U-18 Men’s Hockey team saw them register an emphatic 9-1 victory over Austria in their second Hockey 5s Pool B match of the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games held here at the Parque Polideportivo Roca on Monday.

The Indian Men's team continued their winning start to the campaign as Sudeep Chirmako (6', 11', 14', 18') and Shivam Anand (4', 10', 17') scored hat-tricks while Sanjay (2') and Captain Vivek Sagar Prasad (13'') also scored in the victory. Austria's only goal was scored by Paul Drusany in the 8th minute of the match.

There was no shortage of confidence within the Indian team as they started to attack their opponents in the first minute itself. Sanjay, Sudeep Chirmako and skipper Vivek Sagar Prasad, all took shots in the first two minutes but could not score until Sanjay scored off his second shot to give India the lead in the 2nd minute. It was Shivam Anand who doubled India's lead in the 4th minute as Austria failed to create opportunities.

Two minutes later, Sudeep Chirmako also scored to make it 3-0 in India's favour but Paul Drusany pulled a goal back for Austria in the 8th minute. With just seconds remaining for the half-time whistle, it was Shivam Anand who restored India's 3-goal advantage as he scored his second of the match.

Austria started the second period on the offensive as they forced Indian Goalkeeper Pawan to make three saves inside the first minute but it was India who scored again as Sudeep Chirmako pounced on a counter to make the scores 5-1 in India's favour. The Indian team's continued dominance saw them score four more goals in the second period which came through Sudeep Chirmako (14', 18' ), Captain Vivek Sagar Prasad (13') and Shivam Anand (17') as the team registered their second consecutive win to stay at the top of Pool B.

India will now face Kenya in their third match of the Hockey 5s competition on Tuesday, 9th October 2018, at 1800 hours IST.

Topics you might be interested in:
Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018 2018 Summer Youth Olympics Schedule
Press Release
NEWS
Hockey India announces U18 men's and women's teams for...
RELATED STORY
Indian junior hockey teams qualify for Youth Olympic Games
RELATED STORY
India to begin Youth Olympic Games campaign against...
RELATED STORY
Field Hockey at Youth Olympics 2018: Can India strike...
RELATED STORY
Upbeat Indian U-18 Men and Women's Hockey Teams leave for...
RELATED STORY
Indian women beat Austria 4-2 in Youth Olympics hockey
RELATED STORY
Indian U-18 women's hockey team beats Uruguay 2-1 in...
RELATED STORY
Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team leave for 8th Sultan of...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: India vs Sri Lanka preview, telecast,...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Men's Hockey Semifinal, India vs...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us