Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal calls for more exposure for junior teams 

The Indian women’s hockey team’s sojourn at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 came to a heart-breaking end after losing to Great Britain in the bronze medal match. However, they have made sure to inspire a lot of youngsters to take up the sport and dream of an Olympic medal in the near future.

The Indian women’s hockey team had a disastrous start, losing their first three matches to the Netherlands, Germany and Great Britain. They came back strongly after that by beating Ireland and South Africa to enter the quarterfinals.

In the quarter-final fixture, the Indian women’s hockey team stunned Australia 1-0. Their winning streak ended when they lost to Argentina in the semi-final.

The fourth-place finish equalled the Indian women’s hockey team’s best culmination of an Olympic tournament. They had finished fourth in the 1980 edition as well.

It is beyond any doubt that the exploits in Tokyo have gone a long way in resonating with the youth of the country, who might now take up the sport as a career. Addressing a virtual press conference, the Indian women’s team skipper Rani Rampal said a podium finish for the women’s team is not very far away. She added:

“We have got a lot of appreciation from the entire country. People have loved the way we played, the fight we put up in our matches and I am sure this will inspire the next generation of women players. If we build on this performance, I am sure one day the women's hockey team will be there on the podium. I may or may not be there with them, but the team will definitely be there.”

Way forward for the hockey team is exposure and continuity

Rani said the key is to maintain continuity in the process they have been following without being dependent on players and coaches. After the Indian women’s hockey team’s coach Sjoerd Marijne announced that he will not be taking a contract extension, Rani said the support staff are well equipped to drive the team forward. She said:

“Hockey India has arranged a lot of exposure tours; SAI has made so many arrangements for us, provided good facilities, I just hope that this is continued. Though Sjoerd has decided not to continue and return home, there are other members of the support staff, Janneke Schopman (analytical coach) and Wayne Lombard (scientific advisor) who are a part of the support staff, we need to make sure to maintain continuity.”

Many sports across the world have cash-rich leagues and hockey too has followed suit. Rani felt and agreed with coach Sjoerd that a professional league for women in the country could be a way forward. She explained:

"There are a lot of issues involved with running a league and as a player, I don't understand those things. So, I will leave that to Hockey India. But I agree with Sjoerd (the coach) that we need to play more matches. The junior team also needs exposure because that is the feeder line of this team.”

Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur said people and fans have realized that the Indian women's hockey team can win a medal in the future. She said:

"People have given us a lot of support; they have appreciated our performance, the fighting spirit that we've shown in each match. I want to thank them on behalf of the team. They need to continue with this."

