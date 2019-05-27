Indian Women's Hockey Team arrive in Bengaluru after 2-1 Series win against Republic Of Korea

Bengaluru, 26 May 2019: The Indian Women's Hockey team led by Skipper Rani returned to Bengaluru after a challenging three-match Series against Republic of Korea where they won two back-to-back matches and lost the third match to the hosts.

The Series where experienced Defender Sunita Lakra completed 150 International matches for India and 18-year-old striker Lalremsiami completed 50 International matches, saw India outclass the hosts 2-1 in the first two matches but went down 0-4 in the last match. The experience, according to Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne, is vital in the team's preparations for the forthcoming FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima, Japan starting 15 June 2019. "It was not exactly the way we wanted to finish the Series but I think the experience was important at this juncture," Marijne said.

Reflecting on the Tour, Marijne said, "Two of the three matches we did very good and executed our plans well. While those two wins were confidence boosting, we must forget those victories and only think about the last match which did not go according to plan and focus on how we can improve ahead of the crucial Olympic Qualifying event."

The Core Group will include 26 players for the upcoming National Coaching Camp which commences on 27 May 2019 at Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru. "Important thing is to get good recovery now as this was a short and very high-intensity tour. During this National Camp we will focus on making the final steps towards achieving desirable results," stated Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne.

For the FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima Japan, the Indian team will be grouped in Pool A where they will play against Uruguay, Poland and Fiji. The other participating teams include Mexico, Japan, Russia and Chile grouped Pool B. "When we meet on the first day of the National Camp, we will introspect on our last game against Republic of Korea to find out what the real reason was to not play our A game. Only that will bring us forward and that's what we will do," asserted Marijne.

List of Core probables:

Savita

Rajani Etimarpu

Deep Grace Ekka

Sunita Lakra

Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

Gurjit Kaur

Rashmita Minz

Nisha

Nikki Pradhan

Monika

Lilima Minz

Neha Goyal

Manpreet Kaur

Jyoti

Anuja Singh

Sonika

Karishma Yadav

Rani

Lalremsiami

Navneet Kaur

Navjot Kaur

Rajwinder Kaur

Vandana Katariya

Priyanka Wankhede

Amandeep Kaur

Reena Khokhar (Under Rehabilitation)