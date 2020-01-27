Indian Women's Hockey Team lose 1-2 to New Zealand

Auckland, 27 January 2020: After getting off to a good start in the New Zealand Tour with a 4-0 win against the New Zealand Development squad in their first match, the Indian Women's Hockey Team lost 1-2 to hosts in a hard-fought match here today.

It was New Zealand who were quick to get off to an attacking start as they created a PC early in the first quarter. The opportunity was brilliantly converted by Megan Hull in the 3rd minute of the match. India overcame this early setback with a PC created in the dying minutes of the first quarter. It was young Salima Tete who ensured India equalised the score 1-1.

"Today we created enough scoring opportunities but we were not productive enough. New Zealand was very successful in the little changes they brought into the match compared to our first game and they executed them well," expressed Chief Coach after the match.

Though India continued to play on par with New Zealand in the following quarters and denied the hosts potential shots on goal, a defensive error in the four quarter saw them concede a penalty stroke. Megan Hull made no mistake in finding the net to put the hosts ahead by a 2-1 scoreline. "It is not about how many opportunities you create but how effective you are. New Zealand were stronger than the first match today and in the beginning we were struggling with that. But after the 1st quarter, we played much better," added Marijne.

He further said, "We created 8 shots on goal and 4 penalty corners today, we are definitely working on being more effective in the coming matches"

On 29th January 2020, India will take on New Zealand at 0530 hours IST.