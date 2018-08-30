Indian Women's Hockey team enter Asiad finals for first time since 1998

Ayush Verma
30 Aug 2018, 17:25 IST

After a major upset in the Kabaddi event, Indian women's Hockey team have made it to the finals since 1998 beating China 1-0 in the semifinal match in Jakarta on Wednesday. After missing many chances form the penalty corner, Gurjit Kaur scored the solo goal through a drag flick in the 52nd minute which ended way away from the reach of the Chinese goalkeeper in the top corner to help India secure the finals birth. Indian eves will now face Japan in the finals.

FT| The Indian Eves have made it to the final of the women's hockey event of the @asiangames2018 as Gurjit's late goal gets them the victory against China in their Semi-Final clash on 29th August.#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 #INDvCHN pic.twitter.com/5Pv8JlfEcG — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 29, 2018

The scoreline though does not reflect the kind of form Indian hockey has been in the group stages but they managed to have 15 shots on target, capitalized just one. India was rock solid in the defense as the Chinese did not manage to have a single shot until the third quarter.

Indian girls had a fare share of the possession throughout the game and managed to nick past in the final third for quite a lot of times in the initial two quarters. India were awarded 8 penalty corner and managed to secure just one, which ultimately was enough to break the 20-year drought of Asiad finals glory.

Two decisive Semi-Finals and two placing-stage matches will unravel on the turf on day six of the men’s hockey event at the @asiangames2018 Jakarta & Palembang on 30th August. Here’s how the fixtures will play out today.

#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/tskI0adjig — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 30, 2018

What is surprising is the performance of our athletes in the 2018 Asian Games as they clinch 14 of the total 54 medals India has won till now in Jakarta. India is very close to breaking its previous best of 57 medals at the Asian Games and of 11 Gold medals as well. Indian men's and women's hockey team have raised our expectations after the stellar performance they have put. Indian Men's Hockey team will lock horns with Malaysia in the semifinals on Thursday at 4 PM IST.

Medals for India on Wednesday-

1- India's Dutee Chand clinched her second silver medal at the 18th Asian Games after finishing runners-up in the women's 200 meters race.

2- Arpinder Singh ended India's 48-year wait for men's triple jump gold.

3- Swapna win in the women's heptathlon is the first-ever gold for India in the event at the Asiad.